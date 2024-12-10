Khushi Kapoor & rumored BF Vedang Raina shake a leg with Anurag Kashyap at Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire's pre-wedding festivities; INSIDE glimpses

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, is all set to get married to her fiancé Shane Gregoire, and the pre-wedding festivities have begun in full swing. Some inside glimpses from the couple’s Mehendi party have now surfaced on social media. Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina were seen shaking a leg with the bride-to-be’s dad.

Today, December 10, 2024, many Bollywood celebrities were spotted at Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire’s mehendi party in Mumbai. Khushi Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a series of pictures from the celebration. In the first few photos, the actress flaunted her stunning saree look. Then, a picture showed her posing at the venue with her friends, including Imtiaz Ali’s daughter, Ida.

The beautiful floral decoration for the Mehendi function was visible in the background. Khushi also struck a pose with the bride-to-be, Aaliyah, who wore a dark green lehenga for the special day. Groom-to-be Shane was seen sitting on a dhol as he enjoyed himself. The last slide showed Khushi taking a mirror selfie with her rumored beau, Vedang Raina, and one of her female friends.

Khushi captioned the post, “Mehendi day,” accompanied by a white heart emoji. Have a look!

Janhvi Kapoor took to the comments section of her sister’s post and praised her look, saying, “Unreal.” Fans also showed their appreciation with red heart emojis.

On her Instagram Stories, Khushi Kapoor posted a photo with Vedang Raina and her friends. The Jigra actor looked dapper in a dark green kurta jacket set. Another picture showed Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire posing with Imtiaz Ali. Kalki Koechlin was also present at the ceremony and was seen getting her hands adorned in henna. Check out the stories!

The families and friends were seen enjoying themselves wholeheartedly. Anurag Kashyap took to the dance floor and grooved energetically with Khushi and Vedang. Watch the video here!

Last night, Khushi Kapoor graced Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire’s pre-wedding party in a golden lehenga. The Archies actress was getting out of her car and entering the venue when a pap stepped on her outfit by mistake. But she handled it quite gracefully and continued walking with a smile.

