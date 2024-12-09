WATCH: Khushi Kapoor reacts gracefully as pap steps on her dress at Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire’s pre-wedding party

A big celebrity wedding is around the corner. Anurag Kashyap’s daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, is all set to get married to her fiancé Shane Gregoire. The pre-wedding festivities have begun, and Khushi Kapoor was seen arriving at one of the functions today, December 9, 2024. A video captured her graceful reaction as a pap stepped on her outfit by mistake.

Khushi Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi today as she got out of her car and entered the venue of Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire’s pre-wedding party. A pap stepped on Khushi’s ethnic attire by mistake, and they immediately apologized to her. The actress handled the situation gracefully and continued with a smile. She also happily posed for pictures and waved at the paps before going inside.

Khushi looked absolutely stunning in a golden lehenga paired with a matching full-sleeved blouse. She was also seen carrying a golden clutch. Her makeup was flawless, and her hair was left open.

Watch the video here!

Fans were all heart for Khushi Kapoor in the comments section of the video. One person appreciated her look, saying, “She is gorgeous,” while another wrote, “Fantastic.” A comment read, “I see @janhvikapoor in her so much #sisterslove.” Many others left red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Yesterday, Khushi dropped some beautiful pictures from the Haldi ceremony of Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire. Khushi donned a yellow saree as she took up the duties of bridesmaid. In one photo, she and her rumored boyfriend, Vedang Raina, were seen putting haldi on the groom-to-be together. There were some pictures of Khushi posing with her girl gang. Check out the post!

On the cinematic front, Khushi Kapoor made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies in 2023. She is now gearing up for the release of a romantic film in which she stars alongside Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan. Directed by Advait Chandan, the movie will hit theaters on February 7, 2025.

Apart from this, Khushi is also a part of a rom-com directed by Shauna Gautam. The film is reportedly titled Naadaniyaan and also stars Ibrahim Ali Khan.

