WATCH: Ira Khan’s husband Nupur Shikhare performs to THESE Ranveer Singh songs at sangeet in Udaipur

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare indulged in pure joy and celebration throughout their recent wedding festivities in Udaipur. Before their enchanting white wedding ceremony, the couple immersed themselves in the euphoria of their Sangeet ceremony. The groom was in the spotlight, igniting the stage with his performances to famous Bollywood tracks. Newly revealed visuals capture him in the groove, dancing exuberantly to the beats of Ranveer Singh’s chart-topping songs, Khalibali and Heart Throb.

Nupur Shikhare grooves to Ranveer Singh’s tracks at his Sangeet with Ira Khan

After their initial union in a registered marriage, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare embarked on a joyous journey to Udaipur, accompanied by their loved ones. The Taj Aravali Resort & Spa in Udaipur served as the picturesque backdrop for their wedding festivities, highlighted by a lively Sangeet ceremony. The event featured captivating performances by friends and family, with Nupur stealing the show with his spirited dance performance to Bollywood tunes.

A particularly memorable moment captured him dancing energetically to Ranveer Singh’s Khalibali from the historical drama Padmaavat. Nupur's impeccable steps and infectious energy added an extra layer of excitement to the celebration.

In another video, Nupur took the dance floor by storm, showcasing the signature hookstep of yet another Ranveer Singh song, Heart Throb, from the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Nupur's friends joined him in perfect synchrony, adding to the dynamic and festive atmosphere.

Nupur also grooved to the iconic number It's Magic from the movie Koi Mil Gaya, originally picturized on Hrithik Roshan.

More about Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s Udaipur wedding

Following a glamorous welcome night in Udaipur, the pre-wedding festivities unfolded from the next day. At the Mehendi brunch on January 8, the bride's hands were adorned with an intricate henna design. A Hi-Tea and dinner were complemented by a lively pajama party later in the night.

The Sangeet night on January 9 witnessed Ira Khan donning a stunning lehenga adorned with intricate embroidery, paired with a vibrant red cape. Nupur, on the other hand, opted for a stylish ensemble, donning a black shirt and pants with a tie, accentuated by a golden tuxedo jacket.

On January 10, the couple exchanged their heartfelt vows in a white wedding ceremony. Now, anticipation builds for a grand reception on January 13, where stars from the entertainment industry are expected to grace the occasion.

