INSIDE Karan Johar’s kids Yash-Roohi’s Willy Wonka-themed birthday bash ft Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Neha Dhupia and more

Karan Johar is an impeccable filmmaker. But apart from that, he’s also an inspiration to his twin kids, Yash Johar and Roohi Johar. As the little ones are getting closer to their birthday on February 7, the daddy dearest hosted an early party and invited all the B-town kids to the Willy Wonka-themed birthday bash.

Karan Johar twins with his kids Yash and Roohi Johar at their birthday bash

On February 3, director-producer Karan Johar hosted a grand celebration in honor of his kids, Yash Johar and Roohi Johar, as they are soon going to be a year older. At the early celebration of the kids’ 7th birthday, KJo hosted a Willy Wonka-themed bash and invited all the Bollywood kiddos to enjoy the gala. Several celebs who attended the party, some with their little ones, took to their Instagram stories and shared inside glimpses from the soiree.

Actress Neha Dhupia posted a picture of the happy daddy posing like a pro in his purple Willy Wonka co-ord set that went perfectly with the theme of the bash. Next up, she also dropped a selfie with him and captioned it, "Too much chocolate got us poutin."

Soha Ali Khan also attended the party with her daughter Inaaya and gave a peek into the happening bash. In the photo she shared online, her daughter can be seen posing with the birthday boy, Yash Johar. He also wore the exact same dress his dada KJo sported to the event. Innaya looked cute in her rainbow-colored frock with a unicorn on it. In the following photo, we can see the twin Johar kids performing with the acrobats in matching purple-hued dresses.

The famous Bollywood wife and a dear friend of the filmmaker, Maheep Kapoor was also at the event. In her IG stories, she dropped pictures of the beautifully decorated birthday cake along with all the candies and the lollies that tempted the young and old. In the selfie the celebrity shared online, she can be seen donning a cute little birthday hat decorated with candies. She wrote, “Willi Wonka Chocolate Factory” on it.

Bollywood celebs who arrived at Yash and Roohi’s birthday bash

To the star-studded birthday celebration of Karan’s kids, an impressive line-up of celebs arrived with their kids and had a blast together. Gauri Khan arrived with their son AbRam and Maheep Kapoor. Rani Mukerji also graced the occasion. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's sons, Taimur and Jehangir, were spotted too. Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap came with their daughter Varushka. Shilpa Shetty Kundra also got clicked with her children Viaan and Samisha. Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh also came followed by Manish Malhotra and Niranjan Iyengar.

Back in February 2017, KJo became a father to twins (a boy and a girl) through surrogacy. He named his son Yash after his father and named his daughter Roohi by rearranging his mother's name Hiroo.

Karan Johar’s work front

It was with the romantic comedy-drama film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, produced by his father Yash Johar, that Karan made his directorial debut in 1998. Since then, he has produced and directed many movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Student of the Year, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Lust Stories, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and many others.

