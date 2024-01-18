PICS: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas give off major winter fashion goals as they pose with fans during dinner date

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas radiate the essence of a picture-perfect couple. Recently celebrating their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' second birthday in grand style, the duo was spotted on a charming dinner date in the United States. Their chic winter attire added an extra layer of elegance as they graciously posed for a delightful picture with fans, capturing the warmth of their joyous moments.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas meet fans during dinner outing

In recently surfaced internet pictures, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas exuded style as they graciously posed for a happy photograph with fans, presumably taken at a restaurant.

Priyanka showcased her fashion flair in a cream-colored knitted top complemented by white pants featuring a green print at the bottom. With minimal makeup and her hair flowing freely, she emanated effortless sophistication. Meanwhile, Nick opted for a brown shirt paired with black pants and white shoes.

The couple kept their arms around each other, radiating joy as they smiled for the camera. The caption accompanying the post stated, “Talk about a memorable night!”

