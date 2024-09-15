INSIDE Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima’s fun birthday bash: Cake cutting, kiss from hubby and more; Neetu Kapoor drops VIDEO with her ‘everything’

Born to the late senior actor Rishi Kapoor and actress Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni turned a year older today (September 15). Riddhima shares a close bond with her family and often shares pictures of herself with her mom, Neetu, brother, Ranbir Kapoor and others on social media. As Riddhima celebrates her birthday on Saturday, a visual of Ranbir's sister Riddhima celebrating her fun birthday bash, cutting her cake, and receiving a kiss from hubby Bharat Sahni has caught our attention, courtesy mom Neetu Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to wish her daughter Riddhima Kapoor a happy birthday. The celebrated actress dropped a video of Riddhima celebrating her birthday with her family. The clip shows the jewellery designer cutting her cake with a bright smile on her face. Her husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara Sahni are also featured in it. Going by the video, it seems that Neetu was recording the happy moment.

In the video, Riddhima and Bharat can be seen feeding cake pieces to each other. Daughter Samara also makes her eat the cake. Bharat also kisses his wife Riddhima during the celebration.

On the occasion, Neetu accompanied her post with a heartfelt note for her daughter Riddhima. "Happy birthday my love... you are my everything and more!!! love n blessing," read the caption. The senior actress also used hashtags like #specialgirl and #lifeline.

Watch the video here:

Celebrities like Bhavana Pandey and Archana Puran Singh reacted to the video of Riddhima's birthday celebration. Both of them wished Riddhima on her birthday and showered her with love. Bhavana wrote, Happy Birthday !!! Lots of love." Archana's comment read, "Happyyyyyy birthday @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial Lots and lots of love n hugs darling."

Neetu Kapoor also dropped several pictures of Riddhima Kapoor on her Instagram story on her birthday. In one of the pictures, Riddhima looks beautiful in a blue shirt and sporting an orange-brown cap. "Happy birthday my love. You are everything and more. Love you more than you can imagine."

Check out the screenshot of her Instagram story here:

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was born in 1980. She tied the knot with businessman Bharat Sahni on January 25, 2006.

