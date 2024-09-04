Rishi Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Neetu Kapoor’s emotional post in her husband’s remembrance: ‘Would have been 72 today’

It is the late actor Rishi Kapoor’s 72nd birth anniversary. On the special occasion, his wife Neetu Kapoor posted a heartwarming post in the late actor’s 'remembrance' with a throwback photo from a party wondering how he would have turned a year older today.

Today, on September 4, while the fans of late actor Rishi Kapoor are paying their tribute through social media posts, his wife and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor also dropped a special heartwarming post wondering how he would’ve been 72 today. "In remembrance (accompanied by a red-heart emoji) would have been 72 today," she wrote further, adding a flower emoji.

In the photo, the late actor is seen blowing candles from his old birthday celebration. Being his usual self, he looked charming in a black tuxedo worn over a white shirt with a matching tie.

Additionally, Neetu had re-shared several adorable stories on her Instagram posted by the late actor’s loved ones.

A few hours ago, Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni had shared an endearing throwback photo accompanied by an emotional note dedicated to her father on the special occasion. In the photo, we can see her daughter Samara and her father, clicked in a candid moment while they prepared to cut the cake.

The joyous feeling was clearly visible on Samara and Rishi’s faces. Riddhima captioned the note, expressing, “Happy Birthday Papa (accompanied by a red-heart emoji). How I wish u were here celebrating your special day with both your granddaughters. Your bandari Sam is all grown up and baby Raha is the cutest - she is mini you. Papa, I will always cherish the memories we got to share. We miss you so much and our love for you only deepens with each passing day,” followed by a red heart emoji.

In addition to this, Bharat Sahni also shared a happy family photo featuring Neetu, Rishi, and Ranbir Kapoor while Riddhima was seen holding her daughter, Samara in her arms.

Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor is remembered for his illustrious contribution in Bollywood with movies like Bobby, Agneepath, Chandni, Deewana, Amar Akbar Anthony and more. Throughout his remarkable career, he appeared in numerous films, with his final performance in Sharmaji Namkeen, which was released posthumously in 2022.

