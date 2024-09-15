Riddhima Kapoor Birthday: When Ranbir Kapoor confessed complaining about 1st guy she dated to mom Neetu Kapoor; ‘I used to read her diary’

Today, September 15, 2024, marks Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s birthday. The sibling duo shares a great bond, which has been seen many times on social media or during their family get-togethers. On Riddhima’s birthday, let’s revisit the moment when Ranbir confessed to complaining about the first guy she dated to their mother, Neetu Kapoor. He even admitted to reading her diary.

In an old interview with NDTV, Ranbir Kapoor was asked if he had ever ‘snooped’ around in his personal life. In response, the actor admitted to doing it when he was younger and revealed that he was interested in finding out what his sister Riddhima Kapoor was doing.

Talking about reading her diary, he said, “My sister used to write a diary, so then when she used to go to sleep, I used to read her diary, what she's writing.” Ranbir recalled how he once complained about his sister to their mother, Neetu Kapoor, saying, “The first time she started dating a guy, I went and complained to my mother, ‘Look, what she's writing about this boy.’”

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is all set to make her debut in the entertainment world. She is part of the next season of the reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

The third season is called Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, and its first look was unveiled earlier this year. There will be two more fresh faces in the third season: Kalyani Saha Chawla and Shalini Passi. They will be joining Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh, who have already starred in the first two seasons of the show.

Season 3 will stream on Netflix. The official Instagram handle of the streaming platform put an interesting caption along with the first look. It said, “You know and love the four but the more t̶h̶e̶ m̶e̶r̶r̶i̶e̶r̶ the messier. Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3, coming soon only on Netflix!”

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has been busy shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s epic Ramayana. He will soon start working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

