Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 wins Coolberg presents Best Film- Popular Choice

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards unfolded as a glamorous spectacle, with celebrities from the entertainment industry gathering at the Taj Lands End Hotel in Mumbai on March 18 to celebrate talent and style. This prestigious ceremony saw the attendance of numerous stars, including Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and many others. Collaborating with esteemed brands, Pinkvilla presented awards across various categories. Coolberg joined forces with Pinkvilla to present the Best Film- Popular Choice award, which was bestowed upon the Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2.

Akshay Kumar starrer OMG 2 wins Coolberg presents Best Film- Popular Choice

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 shone a spotlight on the cinematic gem OMG 2 by presenting it with the Coolberg presents Best Film- Popular Choice award. Akshay Kumar, the lead actor in the movie, accepted the accolade which was presented to him by Sanjay Danchand Ghodawat, Chairman, Sanjay Ghodawat Group, along with actress Sushmita Sen.

OMG 2, a comedy-drama released in 2023, captivated audiences with its heartfelt narrative and powerful message. The story revolves around a devout follower of Lord Shiva who finds himself embroiled in an intense court battle to secure the future of his son. Featuring a stellar star cast including Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam, the film is written and directed by Amit Rai.

To check out the complete list of winners at the third edition of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards, click HERE.

