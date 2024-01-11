Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare glow in dreamy PICS from vows ceremony; Aamir Khan-Reena Dutta walk their daughter down the aisle

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare had a registered marriage in Mumbai last week, followed by a traditional wedding in Udaipur which spanned four days. The Udaipur festivities concluded with a beautiful vows ceremony, which took place yesterday, and pictures of the couple, along with Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta went viral on social media. Now, the official pictures from their vow exchange ceremony in Udaipur are finally out, and they are absolutely dream-like!

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare look oh-so-happy in official PICS from vows ceremony

The first picture from the beautiful white wedding shows Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare walking together, while the guests shower them with flowers. The bride looks absolutely gorgeous in a white gown, holding a bunch of white flowers in her hand. Her hair is tied back in a chic bun, and she put on a headband made of flowers. Meanwhile, Nupur is seen in a beige tuxedo. The joy on their faces is absolutely unmissable!

In another picture, Nupur Shikhare is seen walking down the aisle with his mother Pritam Shikhare. He is seen blowing a kiss. Meanwhile, parents of the bride Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta are seen walking Ira down the aisle in another picture. Reena Dutta opted for a white lace saree, while the Dangal actor wore a classic black tux. Another picture shows Aamir Khan adjusting his daughter Ira Khan's veil, while Reena Dutta looks lovingly at her.

Advertisement

Ira Khan dances with her dad Aamir Khan at vows ceremony in Udaipur

Other moments from the vows ceremony are also beautifully captured. One of the moments features Ira's cousin Zayn Marie officiating the wedding, while Ira and Nupur enjoy a candid moment. In another picture, Ira and Nupur are seen sharing a passionate kiss after they are pronounced man and wife. The last picture is a monochromatic one, and it shows Ira dancing with her dad Aamir Khan during the Vows ceremony.

The pictures are straight out of a fairytale! We couldn’t be happier for Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, and wish the couple a lifetime full of happiness and love.

ALSO READ: Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare celebrate Mithila Palkar’s birthday post their wedding; latter has ‘reunion’ with Katti Batti co-star Imran Khan