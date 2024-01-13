Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Reena Dutta pens emotional note for her ‘baby girl’; drops PIC with her, Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan married the love of her life Nupur Shikhare recently. Post a registered marriage in Mumbai on January 3rd, the couple had a lavish 4-day traditional wedding in Udaipur. Pictures from the festivities have taken over social media. Now, post the wedding festivities, Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Reena Dutta shared a heartfelt post for their daughter Ira. She shared an unseen picture from the vows ceremony, featuring her, Ira, and Aamir Khan.

Reena Dutta’s lovely note for ‘baby girl’ Ira Khan post her wedding

On Friday, Reena Dutta took to her Instagram account to share an unseen picture from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s Udaipur wedding. The picture is from the vow ceremony, which took place on January 10. A beautiful Ira is seen sharing a lovely moment with her father Aamir Khan, while Reena Dutta stands happily behind her. The joy on Ira’s face is unmissable! Aamir and Kiran Rao’s son Azad Rao Khan is seen standing next to them, and the beautiful family moment is simply priceless.

Sharing the picture, Reena Dutta penned an emotional note for her daughter Ira Khan. She wrote, “I have your back always my baby girl @khan.ira Love you.” Ira was touched by the lovely post, and she commented, “Awwwwwliieee I LOVE YOU MAMA!! I know that’s why I feel safe.” Zayn Marie, Ira’s cousin, wrote, “and we have both of yours love you, Chachijaan.” Nupur Shikhare and his mother Pritam Shikhare dropped red heart emojis on Reena Dutta’s post. Check it out below!

Meanwhile, several other pictures and videos from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding in Udaipur have gone viral on social media. Photographer David Poznic shared several pictures from the vows ceremony, one of which shows Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta holding hands as they watched their daughter tie the knot with the love of her life. Another picture shows Nupur and Ira sharing a passionate kiss post their vows. Check out the pictures below.

Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Hegde shares pictures from Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s wedding

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s sister Nikhat Hegde shared a series of pictures from Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s wedding festivities in Udaipur. The first picture seems to be from the sangeet ceremony, and Nikhat is seen posing with Aamir Khan. While she looked lovely in a red ethnic dress with a black shawl, Aamir Khan opted for a beige kurta with a printed shawl. Another picture features Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain. In another snap, Nikhat and Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao are seen singing with other ladies during the festivities. Have a look at the beautiful pictures below!

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s wedding reception in Mumbai

Now, post the Udaipur wedding, Aamir Khan is gearing up to host a magnificent wedding reception in Mumbai today, that is, on January 13. As per reports, the grand event will likely be attended by over 2500 guests. India Today reported that Aamir has extended invitations to the who's who of the industry including Shah RRukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ambanis, Kapoors, Bhatts, Deols, and many others. The reception will be held at NMACC in Mumbai.

The menu will reportedly have a total of 9 different state cuisines, including Gujarati, Lucknowi and Maharashtrian food.

