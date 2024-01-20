Is Deepika Padukone to headline standalone film as Lady Singham Shakti Shetty? Rohit Shetty REVEALS
In a recent interview, Rohit Shetty revealed that Deepika Padukone plays a pivotal role in Singham Again, and he has plans to develop a standalone film around her character. Read full story!
Rohit Shetty's cop cinematic universe, encompassing Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, led by Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar respectively, has garnered immense success. In the upcoming project, Singham Again, Deepika Padukone makes her debut as Shakti Shetty, a brutal and violent police officer, marking the first instance of a female cop in Shetty's films. Despite the film boasting a star-studded cast, Shetty has revealed that the actress holds a pivotal role.
Rohit Shetty plans to make a standalone film with Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty
In a recent interview with ANI, Rohit Shetty shared that Deepika Padukone holds a significant role in Singham Again, and he intends to create a standalone film dedicated to her character.
"She is like one of the heroes and what we are doing with it is that we will go with her story. We will make a film which has only Deepika...it is her story... Like Sooryavanshi, Singham and Simmba, the films had already been made and people knew about them but with Singham Again we are introducing these characters and then we will tell their stories," he stated.
