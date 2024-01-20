What is Deepika Padukone's net worth? Exploring the Fighter actress' wealth and fortune

Deepika Padukone is currently reigning at the pinnacle of her career. Her recent releases, Pathaan and Jawan, both achieved blockbuster status, and the anticipation surrounding her upcoming film with Hrithik Roshan, Fighter, suggests it will be another success, adding yet another accolade to the diva's illustrious career. Last year, Deepika had the honor of presenting at the Oscars, and she continues to be the face of numerous prestigious national and international brands.

As an outsider in the industry, her journey has been a testament to her resilience. Starting at a young age, she ventured into modeling and featured in music videos before making a debut as Shantipriya in the blockbuster Om Shanti Om alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The rest, as they say, is history.

Today, she stands as one of the most sought-after actresses in the country, boasting a net worth that mirrors a dream. In this article, let's take a deeper look into the net worth of Deepika Padukone and assess her financial standing in 2024.

How much is Deepika Padukone's Net Worth 2024?

According to MoneyControl, Deepika Padukone’s net worth is a whopping Rs 500 crore. In the fiscal year 2016-2017, she contributed Rs 10 crore in taxes. Notably, she stood out as the sole female actor on the list of India’s highest individual tax payers last year.

Advertisement

As per Forbes, Padukone's income in 2019 amounted to Rs 48 crore, and the preceding year saw her earnings soar to 112.8 crore. Deepika Padukone’s income sources include lucrative film projects, brand endorsements, and successful forays into business ventures.

Name: Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone Full Name: Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone Salary per year: 40+ crore

40+ crore Date of birth: 5 January 1986

5 January 1986 Age: 38

38 Place of birth: Copenhagen, Denmark

Copenhagen, Denmark Gender: Female

Female Height: 1.71 m

1.71 m Profession: Actor

Actor Nationality: Indian

Indian Monthly Income: 3+ crore

3+ crore Spouse: Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh Children: None

None Parents: Prakash Padukone, Ujjala Padukone

Prakash Padukone, Ujjala Padukone Siblings: Anisha Padukone

Anisha Padukone Deepika Padukone Net Worth: 500 crore

Deepika Padukone’s income sources

Fees from movies

Renowned as one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood, the actress commands an impressive remuneration, reportedly ranging between Rs 12 crore to Rs 15 crore per film, contingent on the intricacies of the role, as highlighted by CNBC TV18 and MoneyControl. In a notable development, the 38-year-old star has received Rs 15 crore for her forthcoming film Fighter, as per reports from ABP News.

Brand endorsements

A prominent figure in the marketing realm, the Tamasha actress holds the mantle of brand ambassador for esteemed names such as Hyundai, Tanishq, Asian Paints, Levi’s, Nescafe, Adidas, Oppo, Vistara, Axis Bank, and several others. Additionally, she represents upscale brands like Louis Vuitton, Carrier, Pottery Barn, and Dyson. As per MoneyControl, she commands an approximate fee of Rs 8 crore for brand endorsements.

Social media posts

According to a report from Times of India, the 38-year-old actress, with a staggering 78 million followers on Instagram, commands a substantial fee for promotional posts, estimated to be between Rs 1 crore and Rs 2 crore per post.

Startup Investments

Advertisement

In addition to her primary revenue streams from movies and brand endorsements, the Gehraiyaan actress diversifies her income through strategic investments in various startups. Some notable ventures in her portfolio include Blue Tokai, BluSmart, Bellatrix Aerospace, Furlenco, Purplle, Epigamia, Mokobara, and others.

Production House

In 2020, the actress ventured into the realm of film production, taking on the role of a producer for Meghna Gulzar's biographical drama, Chhapaak. A year following this endeavor, she continued her foray into production under her banner, KA Productions, by backing Kabir Khan's sports drama, 83. Notably, in 83, Deepika not only assumed the role of a producer but also portrayed the character of Romi Dev, the wife of former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev.

Deepika Padukone’s real estate investments

In 2013, the Chennai Express actress made a significant real estate investment by acquiring a luxurious house in Prabhadevi valued at ₹16 crore, as reported by Lifestyle Asia. Not stopping there, the accomplished actor and her husband boast an impressive residence in Bandra, with a staggering worth of ₹119 crore. This particular property, an expansive 11,266 sq ft quadruplex, is strategically located adjacent to Shah Rukh Khan's iconic home, Mannat.

The couple's primary residence, according to the same report, is a lavish 5-BHK apartment in Worli, a property that came with a price tag of ₹40 crore. In addition to their urban dwellings, Deepika and Ranveer made significant countryside investments. They bought a bungalow in Alibaug in 2021, spending ₹22 crore on this retreat. In the same year, a noteworthy addition to their property portfolio was made as Deepika Padukone and her father, Prakash Padukone, registered a serviced apartment in Bengaluru, valued at Rs 6.79 crore, as reported by Business Today.

Deepika Padukone’s early life

Deepika Padukone, born on January 5, 1986, in Copenhagen, Denmark, is the daughter of Prakash Padukone, a renowned badminton player and Ujjala Padukone. She has a younger sister named Anisha Padukone. Raised in Bangalore, she initially pursued badminton at a national level before making a transition to the glamour world at the age of 16. While in college, Deepika began her modeling career and made her runway debut in 2005. Moving to Mumbai at 21, she garnered early recognition in a music video for Himesh Reshammiya's song Naam Hai Tera from the album Aap Ka Surroor.

Advertisement

Despite self-doubts about her acting skills, she took the step to enroll in Anupam Kher's film academy, marking the start of her successful journey in the Indian film industry.

Deepika Padukone's career highlights

Deepika’s cinematic journey is adorned with remarkable achievements, solidifying her position as a leading figure in the Indian film industry. Her debut in Om Shanti Om alongside Shah Rukh Khan marked the beginning of her illustrious career. Collaborations with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat showcased her versatility and garnered critical acclaim.

Her international debut in xXx: Return of Xander Cage further expanded her global footprint. Notable performances in films like Piku, Cocktail and the blockbuster Chennai Express have contributed to her commercial success.

More recently, her roles in the highly successful Pathaan and the action-packed Jawan have gained her widespread acclaim. The diva also made history as the first Indian to unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy, showcasing her global influence beyond the realms of cinema.

Deepika Padukone Personal Life

Deepika and Ranveer Singh's love story blossomed on the set of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, culminating in a beautifully intimate wedding in Italy in 2018. This year, the DeepVeer joyfully celebrated their fifth anniversary in Brussels, sharing glimpses of their enduring bond. In a recent interview with Vogue Singapore, Deepika candidly shared their shared enthusiasm for starting a family, expressing their excitement for the day they welcome their own children.

Advertisement

5 Best Deepika Padukone movies

Deepika’s filmography is rich with stellar performances, but her top 5 films include:

Om Shanti Om (2007)

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Chennai Express (2013)

Piku (2015)

Padmaavat (2018)

Disclaimer: The aforementioned earnings of the actor were reported by MoneyControl, Forbes, CNBC TV18, ABP News, Times of India, Lifestyle Asia, and Business Today.