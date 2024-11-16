Is Ibrahim Ali Khan and rumored GF Palak Tiwari enjoying a Maldivian vacay together? Here’s what makes fans believe so; PICS

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari are among the most popular star kids in the town. Fans have been waiting to see them more on the big screen. Apart from their professional front, dating rumors between the young actors have existed for some time. Recently, they shared vacation pictures on their Instagram handle, and fans believed the speculation.

Since 2022, Ibrahim and Palak Tiwari have been spotted together at parties and gatherings that ignited their daring rumors. From leaving together after parties to enjoying dinners and going for a drive, they often make headlines. Further, their new Instagram posts suggest they may be more than just friends.

In the pictures shared by Tiwari, she looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a black bralette and short skirt as she relaxed at the beach and enjoyed soaking in the sunlight. In other pictures she was seen dressed in a bright pink beach outfit as she enjoyed food in her pool and even tried some adventure activities. In the last picture, she was seen enjoying a meal at night

On the other hand, Ibrahim looked casual and relaxed as he savoured moments from his journey. He was spotted swimming and enjoying his time. Moreover, in his last few pictures in the post, he was also seen having a dinner meal.

Ibrahim, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, and Palak, daughter of television actress Shweta Tiwari, haven't accepted their relationship. Rather, they have denied the rumors. But, fans were quick to notice the matching backdrops, and rushed to their comments section to share their views.

One user speculated that Tiwari clicked Ibrahim's pictures and wrote, "Palak clicking his pictures, wow," Another user wrote, "He and Palak aren't even trying to hide it." One netizen voiced his speculation and penned, "Seems both Palak, and he were on the same vacation." with two heart emojis. A few fans considered it a confirmation of their relationship and penned, 'This just confirmed Palak is with him."

On the work front, both the young actors have an interesting film line of work ahead of them. Palak made her way into showbiz with music videos and made her entry in Bollywood with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. On the other hand, Ibrahim will soon make his Bollywood debut in Sarzameen, co-starring Kajol.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla reported earlier that Ibrahim's second film, a sports drama with Dinesh Vijan. It is directed by Kunal Deshmukh, and is tentatively titled Diler.

