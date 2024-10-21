Saif Ali Khan reveals how his and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur feels about performing in front of people; 'just a nightmare'

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are Bollywood's power couple, and they often set relationship goals. The couple has two kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan and they recently celebrated their wedding anniversary. Saif, who made a cameo in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, recently revealed that his and Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur feels performing in front of 50,000 people is a 'nightmare'.

In the final episode of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, Saif Ali Khan discussed parenting with the seven ladies of the show. Saif spoke about what his son, Taimur feels about making a career in the acting field.

Quoting his 7-year-old son, Taimur, Saif said, "The idea of standing up in front of 50,000 people and saying something is just a nightmare.” Seema Sajdeh, who is one of the OG star cast of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, was surprised to know that his son, Taimur feels so.

To which, Saif added that he isn't interested in doing it. Maheep Kapoor reacted to it saying that Taimur is a "gorgeous child and has a very strong personality". Maheep noted that the kid is "reactive to the paparazzi" and people are obsessed with him.

Before the Devara star, on the show, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared that her daughter Samara Kapoor aspires to be an actress. Riddhima confirmed that Sameera will join movies in the future. She added that it runs in their blood.

Meanwhile, Saif further expressed that, unlike Taimur, his other children are interested in entering showbiz. The actor added that all of them want to be India's number-one movie star.

For the uninitiated, apart from Seema and Maheep, the third season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives stars the original star cast, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari. It also features Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Chawla in crucial roles.

Coming back to Saif and Kareena, the couple married on October 16, 2012. They welcomed Taimur in 2016. Their younger son, Jeh was born in 2021. Saif has two more children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan from his first marriage. He was previously married to actress Amrita Singh.

