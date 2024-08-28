WATCH: Ibrahim Ali Khan playfully touches fan’s feet and goofs around with paps; netizens shower love

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is gearing up to make his big Bollywood debut very soon with Sarzameen. However, even before appearing on the silver screen, the star kid has become extremely popular on social media. His interactions with the paparazzi outside his gym frequently go viral on the internet. Ibrahim was recently seen playfully touching a fan’s feet and goofing around with the paps, and the netizens showered him with love.

Today, August 28, 2024, Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted in Mumbai after his workout session. He was seen dressed in a green jacket and black shorts, wearing black shades and carrying a backpack. The paparazzi enthusiastically greeted Ibrahim. He gave them a thumbs up and wave in response. Ibrahim saw a cameraperson taking his pictures from behind and playfully caught him and laughed.

Before sitting inside his car, he posed for a photograph with a man. The paps told Ibrahim that the man was his big fan. He told the man, “Thank you, sir” and touched his feet in a fun way.

Fans gushed over Ibrahim in the comments section. One person said, “Oh my god, he is such a sweetheart. Cute!” while another wrote, “Ibbu ladka cute hai.” Many others used red heart emojis to convey their love.

The month of August was packed with celebrations for Ibrahim and his family. On August 16, he and Sara Ali Khan reached their father Saif Ali Khan’s house for his birthday celebration. Sara shared inside glimpses from the intimate party on her Instagram. One picture showed Saif cutting a chocolate cake as Sara and Ibrahim clapped, while Kareena Kapoor Khan looked on with a smile.

Then, on August 19, the family reunited for the Raksha Bandhan festivities. Sara dropped a photo dump in which she was seen tying a rakhi to Ibrahim as well as little Jeh. The post also had a heartwarming family portrait with Saif, Kareena, Sara, Ibrahim, Jeh, and Soha Ali Khan posing together.

On the work front, Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film Sarzameen is directed by Kayoze Irani. The action thriller also stars Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Apart from this, Ibrahim is working in a rom-com, reportedly titled Naadaniyaan, as well as Dinesh Vijan’s Diler.

