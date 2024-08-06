Palak Tiwari looks like a red rose in sizzling gown, fan compares her beauty with mother Shweta

Palak Tiwari's favorite color of the monsoon season is red. The actress posted a series of pictures in her latest all-red look. Fans were quick to draw a comparison with her mother Shweta Tiwari, who looks fit as a fiddle even at 43. Check out what Palak wore and what fans thought about the same.

Palak Tiwari knows how to make fans swoon with what she wears. Today, was no different as oh boy the red bug had bitten her. She dazzled in a red sleeveless dress, which made it perfect for a date night look with bae. A fan was quick to comment, "Looking very beautiful and gorgeous like shewwta." Others called her, "Gorgeous, red is always good."

There never goes a time when the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress is not compared to her mother Shweta. Earlier, once in an interview with CNN News 18, Palak addressed how she has majority of the times been compared to her mom. Addressing the same she said, "Mujhe voh kabhi ek problem laga hi nahi kyuki mujhe laga ki kya hi bolenge? ‘Tum apni mummy jitni sundar nahi ho,’ haan theek hai nahi hoon, mujhe pata hai. Mujhe lagta hai meri mummy see zyada sundar koi hai hi hai.”

(I've never considered it a problem because I thought, what could they possibly say? ‘You're not as beautiful as your mother.’ Well, that's fine, I'm not, and I know it. I believe that no one is more beautiful than my mother anyway.)

Moving forth in the conversation, Palak Tiwari took pride in responding that she is undoubtedly her mother, Shweta Tiwari’s biggest fan, and thus, such comparisons feel meaningless to her. Moreover, she addressed the criticism she gets over her acting, as people often compare it with that of her mother. However, Palak asserted that it has just been two years that she has become a part of showbiz, and would require some time to strengthen her footing.



