7 best romantic-comedy movies like Wake Up Sid that redefine love and friendship

Romantic-comedy genre and movies like Wake Up Sid extricate the inner love side of us mixed with funny humor and wit. In the Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sensharma starrer; Aisha, an aspiring writer from Kolkata, teaches Siddharth Mehra, a pampered and selfish college student, the meaning of life and the necessity of responsibility. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and received a lot of love for its fantastic characterization along with the storyline.

If you loved watching Wake Up Sid, below is the list of such movies you should watch once in your life.

Take a look at 7 best movies like Wake Up Sid that feel like fresh air

1. Dear Zindagi

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan , Alia Bhatt , Aditya Roy Kapur, Angad Bedi, Rohit Saraf, Kunal Kapoor, Ali Zafar, Ira Dubey

, , Aditya Roy Kapur, Angad Bedi, Rohit Saraf, Kunal Kapoor, Ali Zafar, Ira Dubey Director: Gauri Shinde

Gauri Shinde IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Release year: 2016

2016 Where to watch: Netflix

Dear Zindagi is one of the most popular movies, like Wake Up Sid. The film gives us a glimpse into life's different obstacles and how people deal with them. The story follows Kaira, a skilled cinematographer deeply committed to her work and aspires to direct her film one day.

Her happiness is short-lived when she learns that Raghavendra has gotten engaged to his ex-girlfriend while they are working together abroad. This news devastates Kaira, but she eventually meets a renowned psychiatrist named Dr. Jehangir Khan, also known as Jag, who helps her cope with her emotions.

Following her encounter with Jag, Kaira begins her therapy sessions with him. Through these sessions, Jag discovers that Kaira has been silently battling with issues stemming from her childhood. As their sessions progress, the two develop a strong bond and Kaira becomes comfortable enough to confide in Jag about her past and present.

2. Tamasha

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone Director: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Release year: 2015

2015 Where to watch: Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video

Tamasha begins with a robotic introduction of the main character, Ved Vardhan Sahni, played by Ranbir Kapoor, on stage. The story then shifts to Ved's childhood, where he develops a deep love for stories that profoundly impact his life and eventually start affecting his corporate career.

To break free from his mundane life, Ved decides to go to Corsica, where he meets Tara Maheshwari, played by Deepika Padukone. Tara is an Indian who loves Asterix but gets stuck in Corsica due to her lost luggage. When they meet, they agree not to ask each other personal questions and only tell lies.

3. Piku

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan

Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan Director: Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit Sircar IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Release year: 2015

2015 Where to watch: SonyLIV

In Piku, despite their different views and arguments over insignificant concerns, Piku (Deepika Padukone), an architect, and her aging but negative father, Bhaskor Banerjee, become closer as a result of their road trip to Kolkata.

4. Life In A… Metro

Cast: Shilpa Shetty Kundra , Shiny Ahuja, Dharmendra, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sharman Joshi, Kay Kay Menon

, Shiny Ahuja, Dharmendra, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sharman Joshi, Kay Kay Menon Director: Anurag Basu

Anurag Basu IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance, Musical

Comedy, Drama, Romance, Musical Release year: 2008

2008 Where to watch: Netflix

Life in a Metro is one of the best movies, like Wake Up Sid. It explores the complex lives and relationships of various individuals in a bustling metropolis.

5. Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na

Cast: Arbaaz Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal, Imran Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sohail Khan, Prateik Babbar, Shakun Batra, Rajat Kapoor, Ayaz Khan

Arbaaz Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal, Imran Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sohail Khan, Prateik Babbar, Shakun Batra, Rajat Kapoor, Ayaz Khan Director: Abbas Tyrewala

Abbas Tyrewala IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Release year: 2008

2008 Where to watch: Netflix

Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na is one of the most acclaimed films in Indian cinema history. From the storyline to the characterization, it aptly satisfied the entertainment lovers’ film appetite. In the film, best buddies Jai and Aditi are the ideal couple, but they refuse to explore a romantic relationship. However, when they begin dating other people, they realize they are in love.

6. Student of the Year

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Sana Saeed

Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Sana Saeed Director: Karan Johar, Abhishek Varman

Karan Johar, Abhishek Varman IMDB Rating: 5.2/10

5.2/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance, Music

Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance, Music Release year: 2012

2012 Where to watch: Netflix

Student of the Year tells the journey of two young boys, Abhimanyu Singh (Sidharth Malhotra) and Rohan Nanda (Varun Dhawan), as they navigate through the ups and downs of adolescence in their school, St. Teresa's High School, Dehradun. Abhi, who belongs to a middle-class family, is driven by his ambition to succeed in life and believes that winning the prestigious Student of the Year trophy will be the first step towards achieving his goals.

7. 3 Idiots

Cast: Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R.Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Boman Irani

Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R.Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Boman Irani Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani IMDB Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Release year: 2009

2009 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Speaking about 3 Idiots, the movie adapted loosely from Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone. The film stars Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi in the titular roles, marking their reunion three years after Rang De Basanti (2006), while Kareena Kapoor Khan, Omi Vaidya and Boman Irani appear in pivotal roles.

Narrated through two parallel dramas, one in the present and the other ten years in the past, the story follows the friendship of three students in an Indian engineering college. It is a satire on the social pressures under the Indian education system.

The above-mentioned movies are some of the best if you consider yourself a true fan of romantic comedy dramas.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who gave up his Army dream to enter showbiz and went on to become a top villain in movies