Is Shah Rukh Khan collaborating with Vishal Bhardwaj for upcoming project? Here's what we know

Vishal Bhardwaj stands tall as one of the most lauded directors in Indian cinema, celebrated for his directorial gems like Haider, Omkara, and Kaminey. His filmmaking prowess is notably evident in works that delve into profound themes. While Bhardwaj has collaborated with various stars over the years, there's one megastar he has longed to work with – none other than Shah Rukh Khan.

Their potential collaboration almost materialized with the film 2 States, but unfortunately, it faced hurdles due to differences in vision. Yet, recent reports suggest that fans might soon witness the union of these two cinematic mavericks in an upcoming movie.

Are Shah Rukh Khan and Vishal Bhardwaj teaming up for their next project?

According to Hindustan Times, industry insiders are buzzing with the news that Shah Rukh Khan is set to sign on for a Vishal Bhardwaj film as his next venture. This aligns seamlessly with Khan's inclination to continually surprise audiences with his diverse film choices.

Their sources reveal that the upcoming project is expected to be a quintessential Vishal Bhardwaj film, rich with thrills and nuanced storytelling – a departure from King Khan's conventional cinematic image. Despite the marked differences in their respective cinematic worlds, Khan is reportedly excited about the prospect, embracing the opportunity to explore something new. The actor is said to have been drawn to the script, and discussions between him and Bhardwaj are currently underway.

Advertisement

The source adds that the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor has a history of making unconventional choices throughout his career, citing his past collaboration with Amol Palekar in Paheli as an example. The industry awaits an official confirmation from either party, and attempts to reach out to both SRK's team and Bhardwaj's team for comments were reportedly unsuccessful at the time of going to press. The potential collaboration between these two stalwarts has certainly sparked considerable curiosity and anticipation within the film fraternity.

Vishal Bhardwaj envisioned setting 2 States in a bank rather than a college

In a recent interview with Mid-day, Bhardwaj opened up about his discussions with SRK for a film adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's novel, 2 States. However, the project faced a creative crossroads, with differences arising over the setting of the film. Bhardwaj aimed to shift the narrative from a college backdrop to a more unconventional setting, specifically within a bank like ICICI, a vision that didn't align with Shah Rukh's preference.

Ultimately, the adaptation found its way to the screen with Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles, directed by Abhishek Varman.

Bhardwaj emphasized the persistent desire shared by both himself and SRK to collaborate. Despite the setbacks with 2 States, discussions have continued, resurfacing annually during events like birthdays or public functions. SRK consistently expresses the mutual sentiment that they must work together.

Adding a personal touch to their connection, the Haider director revealed that he and the Pathaan actor studied at Delhi University, with SRK at Hansraj College and Bhardwaj at Hindu College. Born in the same year, 1965, their shared history adds an extra layer of connection to their aspirations of collaborative storytelling.

Work front of Vishal Bharadwaj and Shah Rukh Khan

This year, Bhardwaj saw success with two projects on OTT platforms – the web series Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley on SonyLIV and the film Khufiya on Netflix.

Meanwhile, SRK's latest release Dunki, featuring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in key roles, turned out to be a success. The film hit screens on December 21, 2023.

ALSO READ: Vishal Bhardwaj shares why 2 States with Shah Rukh Khan didn't materialize; 'I wanted to set the film in a bank'