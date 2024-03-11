Oscars 2024: Arjun Kapoor REACTS to big win of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy

Internet has been abuzz ever since the announcement of winners of the coveted Oscar Awards. Directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy after ruling the box office was later nominated in several categories at the 96th Academy Awards. While the fans were already intrigued to know the winners, in the official ceremony, the only name that echoed in the hall several times was that of Oppenheimer that clinched esteemed awards in various categories. Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram stories and reacted to the big win.

Arjun Kapoor reacts to Oppenheimer's big win at Oscar Awards

Today, on March 11, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and shared an Instagram story cheering up for the big win of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer at the prestigious 96th Academy Awards. The Singham Again actor shared a meme that hyped the win by mentioning, “The O in Oppenheimer stands for Oscars. Along with it, the actor also wrote, “Well…Well…Well.”

Take a look:

Yami Gautam extends wishes to Cillian Murphy

A while back, Article 370 actress Yami Gautam also took to her X and extended her heartfelt congratulations to Cillian Murphy. In a long and sweet note, she expressed, “Having no belief in any of the current fake “filmy” awards, since the last few years, I stopped attending them but today i am feeling really happy for an extraordinary actor who stands for patience, resilience & so many more emotions. Watching him being honoured on the biggest global platform tells us that in the end it’s your TALENT that stands the tallest above anything. Congratulations #CillianMurphy ! #Oscar2024.”

Take a look:

About Oppenheimer's win at the Academy Awards

The historical epic movie based on the American theoretical physicist, J. Robert Oppenheimer, was nominated for 13 categories. These nominations include Best Picture, Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actress (Emily Blunt), Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.), Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score, Best Costume Design, Best Make-Up and Hairstyling, as well as Best Production Design.

The other three nomination categories were Best Sound, Best Film Editing, and Best Cinematography.

Talking about its wins, Universal Studio’s movie won awards for Best Picture and for its cinematography. The atomic bomb thriller movie also won the 2024 Oscars for its editing and score.

Cillian Murphy won the prize for Best Actor, while Robert Downey Jr. won the award for Best Supporting Actor. In total, Oppenheimer won 7 awards at the 96th Academy Awards.

