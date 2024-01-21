Jackie Shroff REVEALS why he sent 'Bhidu' to Ananya Panday on Instagram DM: 'My childhood hasn’t gone'

Ananya Panday is currently enjoying the success of her film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. During the promotion of the film, she shared the incident of Jackie Shroff sending her a one-word text over an Instagram DM and it was 'Bhidu.' Now, in a recent interview, the veteran actor revealed the reason why he sent her the DM.

Jackie Shroff shares reason behind sending a one-word text to Ananya Panday

In a recent conversation with Humans of Bombay, Jackie Shroff was asked about sending a one-word message to Ananya Panday over Instagram DM. Commenting on the heartwarming gesture, the actor said, “It was just to let her know that I am always there. Mere dost ka baccha hai. (She is my friend’s kid). All these kids are my friends. Their fathers aren’t my friends. They were at one time.”

He further added that these kids go to parties, and even though he still enjoys partying the young actors' fathers don’t party. He likes all kinds of music and sometimes dances on his own. "Jitne bhi bhidu hai mere, they don’t think that some relic is coming, some dinosaur is coming. They accept me. Because I am of their level. My childhood hasn’t gone. Mera bachpana nahi gaya hai," Jackie added.

Ananya Panday recalls Jackie Shroff sending her one-word text

During a podcast with Rohan Joshi and Tanmay Bhat, Ananya opened up about the incident and said that Jackie Shroff randomly texted her saying ‘Bhidu’. "I asked him, ‘yes sir?’ and he didn’t reply," Ananya added.

The actress continued that she met him a few days later at a screening or some event and asked him why he did not reply after the message and the actor said that he wanted to tell her that he was there.

Work front

On the professional front, Jackie Shroff was last seen in the film Mast Mein Rehna Ka alongside Neena Gupta. The film was released directly on Amazon Prime Video in December 2023.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday was recently seen in the Netflix film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. It also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

