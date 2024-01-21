Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Reason behind Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's divorce revealed; Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan's Fighter trailer OUT

Another fresh Sunday is here and it means wrapping up all the top Bollywood news that buzzed throughout the week. The much-awaited trailer of Fighter starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan is already out. Shoaib Malik married Pakistani actress Sana Javed after Sania Mirza took Khula and the cricketer's sister revealed the reason behind his divorce with Sania. Apart from these, a bunch of news made it to the 'Hot' section this week. Let's have a quick look at the top news this week.

Here are the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

1. Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter trailer released

The official trailer of Fighter dropped on the internet on January 15. The over three-minute-long trailer is filled with several high-octane action sequences introducing the characters played by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, the 'top aviators' of the Indian Air Force. The film is set to hit theaters on January 25, 2024.

2. Reason behind Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza's divorce revealed

On January 20, Shoaib Malik made a post to announce his marital bliss with Pakistani actress Sana Javed. The news came amid speculation about his relationship with Sana and the rumors surrounding his separation from Sania Mirza. Sania's father, Imran Mirza, in a chat with PTI, revealed that the former tennis player took khula, exercising her right as a Muslim woman to unilaterally divorce her husband.

According to a report from a Pakistani media outlet, The Pakistan Daily, in Shoaib Malik's third marriage with Sana Javed, none of the cricketer's family members attended the wedding. Malik's sisters were reportedly unhappy about him getting married for the third time. The report stated, “None of Shoaib Malik's family members attended his third wedding with divorced actress Sana Javed. Malik's sisters have expressed serious concerns over his divorce with Tennis star Sania Mirza. It is claimed that Sania was tired of Malik's extramarital affairs.”

3. Anil Sharma and team lock the plot of Gadar 3

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Zee Studios has given the green signal for Gadar 3. According to sources close to the development, the first round of paperwork has been done between Zee Studios, Anil Sharma, and Sunny Deol.

“Gadar 2 ended with a promise of Gadar 3 and that wasn’t an announcement made for the sake of grabbing eyeballs. Ever since the release of the film, Anil Sharma and his team of writers have been brainstorming ideas for the third part of Gadar and they have finally locked the basic idea for the threequel. Much like the world of the franchise, this one too will be set against the backdrop of Indo-Pak conflict, however, the stakes this time will be higher than ever before,” revealed a source close to the development.

We reached out to Anil Sharma to check on the development. The filmmaker answered the call from the sets of Journey starring Utkarsh Sharma and Nana Patekar and confirmed the development saying, “Yes, Tara Singh will be back as we have locked the basic idea of Gadar 3. I am presently shooting with Utkarsh and Nana Patekar for my next directorial Journey and will start working on the Gadar 3 script very soon.”

4. Aamir Khan gears up for Sitaare Zameen Par and Lahore: 1947

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that Aamir Khan is all set to take both the films – Sitaare Zameen Par and Lahore: 1947 – on floors in February 2024.

“Aamir has been in the prep mode for Sitaare Zameen Par over the last few months and is all set to take the film on floors from February 2. He has finally zeroed down on his look for the film and has done several reading sessions with the ensemble cast. It’s going to be a marathon schedule for Sitaare Zameen Par and the actor has allotted 70 to 80 working days on the film. With a lot of time invested in pre-production, this would be among the fastest films that Aamir would deliver to the audience,” revealed a source close to the development.

“Lahore: 1947 is a partition drama by Rajkumar Santoshi with Sunny Deol in the lead. The film goes on floors on February 12, 2024. The set work has already begun in Mumbai to recreate the era gone by. Multiple big sets to recreate India around the partition era are being put up,” the source added.

5. Sidharth Malhotra says he is up for another love story with Kiara Advani after Shershaah

During the exclusive chit-chat with Pinkvilla, a fan asked Sidharth Malhotra, "When can we see another love story (with Kiara Advani)?" To this, a smile appeared on Sidharth's face, and he said, "That's up to asking the directors and filmmakers."

He added, "We are very happy with the love that we have gotten for that film (Shershaah) even though love story was a very short part of that film. It was hardly like 12 minutes or 15 minutes in the film but I think the real life love story of Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple also resonates through really well."

He further added, "We would love to do a full-fledged love story. It's just up to us, finding the right content, and the right script." Then, Sidharth asked the audience if they would like to see Kiara and him in another love story, to which everyone started cheering. To this, the actor shared, "I'll take this message back home and let's see and also take it to other directors and give them hints."

6. Shah Rukh Khan is expected to announce his 2024 projects

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, Shah Rukh Khan is expected to make a three-film announcement in the first month of 2024.

“Everyone in the industry is looking forward and are excited to know about his next step. But he is not in any hurry to sign a project. He has some scripts in his hand, but he will go through them after coming back from his break. He will come and sit and analyze what he wants to do next,” stated the source.

“However, one thing is certain, and it is that he is expected to announce three films in the first month of 2024 itself, and then start working on them. He has kept the genres he wants to explore a secret as he wants to surprise his audience,” the source further added.

7. Hema Malini shares pictures of her Ramayan performance

Veteran Bollywood actress Hema Malini shared pictures of her Ramayan performance in Ayodhya. She participated in a ballet organized to celebrate the 75th birthday of Shri Rambhadracharya. Hema Ji portrayed the role of Sita in the particular performance.

Bonus news: Rohit Shetty spilled the beans about Deepika Padukone's pivotal role in Singham Again in an ANI interview. Not just a mere part, she's touted as one of the heroes in the film. The director plans to unravel her character in this installment, setting the stage for a standalone film dedicated entirely to Deepika's character.

