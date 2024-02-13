Jacqueline Fernandez reports harassment, threats from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar to Delhi Police Commissioner

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has lodged a formal complaint with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora against Sukesh Chandrashekhar, an alleged conman. Fernandez claims that despite being in jail, Chandrashekhar has been persistently harassing and threatening her.

Jacqueline Fernandez claims Sukesh Chandrashekhar is harassing her from jail

According to a report by the Indian Express, Jacqueline Fernandez recently penned a letter addressed to the police chief, Sanjay Arora, expressing her concerns about the systemic failure in witness protection. In the letter, she emphasized her inadvertent involvement in a case with significant implications for the rule of law and the integrity of the judicial system. As a prosecution witness in a case under investigation by the special cell, she described facing psychological pressure and targeted intimidation.

Last December, Jacqueline approached a Delhi court seeking immediate restraint on Sukesh Chandrashekhar from communicating with her via letters, messages, or statements. She is a witness in an FIR investigated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police concerning a Rs 200 crore money-laundering and extortion case linked to Sukesh. In her plea dated December 17, she alleged that Sukesh's threats and intimidation tactics had caused her significant distress, and she feared he intended to coerce her into withholding information from the court.

While on her travels, the Housefull 3 actress dispatched the letter from her official email address to Police Chief Arora and the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) at their respective email addresses. She requested one of the specialized units to launch a preliminary inquiry into her complaint, accompanied by three news articles published in December last year.

Advertisement

In her communication, the 38-year-old implored the top police official to promptly intervene in the matter, highlighting the threat posed to her safety and the potential compromise of legal procedures. The letter emphasized that a man claiming to be Sukesh, an accused currently incarcerated in Mandoli Jail, has been openly using intimidating tactics against her. It further asserted the need for filing an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC to ensure her protection as a prosecution witness in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

“These actions do not merely impinge upon my individual rights; they strike at the heart of our justice system. The principle of witness protection, which is fundamental to the administration of justice, has been compromised, undermining the credibility and efficacy of our legal institutions,” she stated.

The Race 3 star urged Commissioner Arora to launch a thorough and transparent investigation into how the accused has been able to maintain external communications while being incarcerated. She emphasized the importance of scrutinizing all communication channels accessible to the accused and implementing stringent measures to prevent any further misuse.

Queries sent to Jacqueline, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, and Special CP (Crime Branch) did not elicit a response.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s professional front

On her professional front, Jacqueline, who has featured in several films including Attack, Ram Setu, Cirkus, and Bachchhan Paandey, is currently preparing for her upcoming project titled Welcome to the Jungle. This movie serves as the third installment in the popular Welcome franchise.

It boasts an impressive ensemble cast featuring actors such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, and Disha Patani. Scheduled for release on December 20 this year, the film promises an exciting cinematic experience.

ALSO READ: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar claims to reveal unseen evidence against Jacqueline Fernandez: 'World needs to know the truth'