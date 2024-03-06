Janhvi Kapoor Birthday QUIZ: Think you know Mili actress? Let’s see if you can answer 8/10 questions correctly

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most talented young actresses in the film industry. The daughter of late Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor carved a niche for herself with several successful films. She did films such as Bawaal, Dhadak, Mili, and many more. She is not only an acting inspiration but also a true fashion icon. Janhvi mesmerizes the audience with her natural acting and receives love for every character she plays. Today, March 6, she turned a year older, and social media is filled with wishes for the star.

On her special day, we have brought a Janhvi Kapoor birthday special quiz for all her fans. If you feel you know your favorite star in and out then take this interesting quiz and let’s see how well you know her.

Scroll down and answer 10 questions to prove that you are a true fan of the Dhadak actress.

And the quiz loads in 1, 2, 3...

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani 1st wedding anniversary QUIZ: Answer fun questions to know if you are a superfan