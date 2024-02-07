Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani 1st wedding anniversary QUIZ: Answer fun questions to know if you are a superfan

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most romantic couples in the film industry. The couple's cutesy PDA moments never go unnoticed by their fans and followers. Whenever they post pictures and videos of them, the comment sections get filled with lovely words. Sidharth and Kiara, as a couple, are loved by everyone. Today, February 7, they are celebrating their first wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in Jaisalmer on February 7, 2023.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani enjoy a massive fan following on their social media handles. Their fans love to find out interesting details about the couple and see glimpses of their day-to-day life through their Instagram posts and Stories.

As they celebrate their first marriage anniversary, we have brought their anniversary special quiz. If you are a true fan of the couple, take this fun quiz and prove yourself!

Scroll down and answer these 10 questions, and let's see if you know them or not.

ALSO READ: ‘My love with her light’: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani twin in white in Diwali special PIC