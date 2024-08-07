Janhvi Kapoor drops BTS video from Devara song Chuttamalle; BF Shikhar Pahariya says, ‘Wow who is this goddess’

Janhvi Kapoor is currently grabbing the headlines due to the release of her song Chuttamalle from the movie Devara: Part 1. It is a romantic number highlighting the chemistry between the actress and her co-star Jr. NTR. Janhvi’s boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya also appreciated the song on social media. Now, as she dropped a new behind-the-scenes video from the song, Shikhar couldn’t stop gushing over her, calling her a “goddess.”

Today, August 7, 2024, Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a BTS video from the shooting of her song Chuttamalle. She looked stunning in a white outfit as she shot for her scenes. In the caption, Janhvi wrote, “BTS (kissing face emoji). #Devara 27th September.”

Her beau Shikhar Pahariya showered Janhvi with compliments, saying, “Wow who is this goddess.” Shanaya Kapoor also praised her using heart-eye emojis. Bosco Martis, who has choreographed the dance steps of Chuttamalle, said, “How cool.”

Have a look at Janhvi’s post and the comments!

Fans also couldn’t keep calm over Janhvi’s look. One person said, “The prettiest girl eveeeerre,” while another wrote, “Wow beautiful video @janhvikapoor ma'am.” Many people used red heart and fire emojis to convey their admiration.

The Hindi version of the song from Devara: Part 1 is called Dheere Dheere. It is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Shilpa Rao, with lyrics by Kausar Munir. The song’s other titles include Paththavaikkum in Tamil, Swaathimutthe Sikkangaithe in Kannada, and Kanninathan Kamanottam in Malayalam.

Advertisement

Earlier, Shikhar had reacted to the song, saying, “Wow wow wow (heart-eye emojis), Maaasss.” Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor mentioned, “My iconic queen sister love you the most woooooooooo."

Alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR, the cast of Devara: Part 1 includes Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Shine Tom Chacko. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film is slated to release on the big screens on September 27.

Talking about Janhvi’s other projects, she was last seen in the movie Ulajh. The thriller portraying her as a diplomat is currently running in cinemas. The rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opposite Varun Dhawan is also in her pipeline.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Stree 2 actress Shraddha Kapoor called Hrithik Roshan ‘hottest Jaanu of Bollywood’ besides Aditya Roy Kapur