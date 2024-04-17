Ulajh Teaser OUT: Janhvi Kapoor set to portray powerful avatar in political thriller filled with ‘betrayals’

Janhvi Kapoor has a very exciting lineup of projects for this year. Amongst those is the much awaited political thriller Ulajh, which also features the talented actors Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew. Today, the official teaser of the film has been released giving a glimpse into the gripping plot in store for the audience. The release date of the film was also announced officially, raising the anticipation among the viewers.

Today, The official teaser of the upcoming movie Ulajh was unveiled by the makers across their social media platforms. The 56 second clip showcases actress Janhvi Kapoor in a powerful avatar in the film set in the high-stakes world of IFS (Indian Foreign Services).

According to the teaser description, Ulajh is the story of a young diplomat, who, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, finds herself embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post.

Sharing the teaser on her Instagram, Janhvi wrote in the caption, "Enter the world of lies, deceit and betrayals- #Ulajh in cinemas on the 5th of July."

Watch the full teaser here!

More about Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew starrer Ulajh

Earlier in her wrap post for the film, Janhvi expressed her learning on Instagram, saying, “Each film has been a lesson, and its story deeply and coincidently intertwined with things happening in my life. And through Suhana's journey, and the journey of making this film- my biggest learning has been to allow yourself to love what you do, to identify if you’re doing it for the right reasons, to let go of baggage and external pressures and opinions.”

Alongside Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew, the stellar ensemble cast of Ulajh features Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Adil Hussain, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles. The film has been written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chauhan. Directed by National Award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria, the film is slated to release in cinemas on July 5.

