THROWBACK: When Stree 2 actress Shraddha Kapoor called Hrithik Roshan ‘hottest Jaanu of Bollywood’ besides Aditya Roy Kapur

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur are one of the most loved on-screen pairs in the industry, who have worked together in films like Aashiqui 2 and OK Jaanu. In this piece, let’s revisit the moment when the actress, who is gearing up for the release of her horror comedy Stree 2, named Hrithik Roshan as the ‘hottest Jaanu of Bollywood’ besides Aditya.

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur’s movie OK Jaanu was released in 2017. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama during the promotions of the film, Shraddha was asked, “Apart from ARK, who could be the hottest Jaanu of Bollywood?” The actress responded by naming Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik is often called the Greek God of Hindi cinema due to his handsome looks and charming personality.

Talking about the film OK Jaanu, it is a romantic drama directed by Shaad Ali. The movie is based on Mani Ratnam’s Tamil movie O Kadhal Kanmani. Produced by Mani Ratnam and Karan Johar, OK Jaanu didn’t do well at the box office but received appreciation for Shraddha and Aditya’s chemistry.

Coming to Shraddha’s upcoming film, Stree 2, it is scheduled to release on August 15, 2024, the Independence Day holiday. It is the sequel to the 2018 movie Stree and is the latest installment in the supernatural universe created by Maddock Films.

Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in the lead role with Rajkummar Rao, while Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana star in pivotal roles. It is helmed by director Amar Kaushik. The trailer has already been released, giving a glimpse of the laughter and horror that’s in store for the audience. A few songs have also been released from the soundtrack.

Aaj Ki Raat is a dance number picturized on Tamannaah Bhatia, who is making a special appearance as Shama. Aayi Nai is another high-energy track with playful lyrics showcasing Shraddha and Rajkummar’s chemistry. Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum is a soulful romantic song.

Stree 2 will clash with Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, and more starrer Khel Khel Mein, as well as John Abraham and Sharvari’s Vedaa at the box office.

