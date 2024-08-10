Janhvi Kapoor is all smiles and holds BF Shikhar Pahariya close as they pose with Orry in this UNSEEN PIC

Janhvi Kapoor is currently making headlines owing to her upcoming film, Devara. Amidst this, a picture of the actress that caught everyone's attention surfaced on the internet. In the unseen photo, the actress can be seen holding her rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, close to herself as they posed for the camera. While they are often spotted together in public events sharing cutesy moments, their recent picture will leave you gushing over the lovebirds.

The picture also featured Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani.

On Saturday, August 10, social media sensation Orry updated his Instagram story with a candid picture. The snapshot showed him hanging out with the Ulajh actor and her beau, Shikhar Pahariya. The frame appeared stylish, with the Bollywood diva wearing a white dress featuring yellow, pink, and lavender floral designs. The prints added a pop of color to her overall look.

Janhvi Kapoor's ensemble boasted a well-pleated, flowy skirt, which was all things elegant. The attire served femme fabulousness, and to keep the modern allure intact, Dhadak-fame styled herself with a lightweight shrug. She wore white sneakers and complemented her look with a pink sling bag.

On the other hand, Shikhar Pahariya looked dapper in beige-colored trousers, which he paired with a white shirt. The shirt featured quirky designs at the front, adding a Gen-Z touch. He completed his look by styling his outfit with a black leather jacket and white sneakers.

Take a look at the unseen picture of Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya here:

Speaking of Orry's friendship with Janhvi Kapoor and her boyfriend, they often hang out together. A few days back, the social media personality posted a fun video with the actress after her song, Dheere Dheere, was out. Orry, who is already known for making playful videos with Bollywood celebrities, is a close friend of hers. The duo often sets BFF goals.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor's latest release, Ulajh, is running in cinemas these days. The actress will be next seen in the Koratala Siva-directed Devara, starring alongside Jr NTR. The romantic track of Devara, titled Chuttamalle (Dheere Dheere in Hindi), is already making waves on the internet, leaving fans in awe of their fresh on-screen pairing and chemistry.

