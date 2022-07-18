EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor calls Nepotism 'never-ending debate', reveals being protective of Shanaya & Khushi

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most promising newbies in the tinsel town who has a massive social media presence. She made her acting debut in 2018 with the romantic drama Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter which was a commercial success. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often shares her pictures and videos with her fans and keeps them updated with her life events. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Janhvi talked about the debate on nepotism.

The actress talked about facing judgments from the people and said: "We've got a lot very easily so if a few people are saying things like nepotism and she doesn't deserve to be here like you can deal with that I think. It's not like, you're getting to do what you love to do so that debate is never-ending." Further, she revealed being protective of Khushi Kapoor and her cousin Shanaya Kapoor. "I think I'm quite protective of both of them. Khushi doesn't ask for advice so much. She gives me advice. I, in fact, think sometimes Shanaya asks me for more advice than Khushi does but they're both smart and confident like I was in Delhi for Shanaya's ramp walk that she did for Manish Malhotra's show and I was in awe of how confident she was. She owned that ramp and I thought that that was so cool and people underestimate it. How gutsy it is to be in front of everyone and have that much confidence and be unfazed. It takes a lot and not many people can. I don't know pull it off with that much ease I think."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has many interesting movies in her pipeline. She will be seen next in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. Next, she will be seen in Good Luck Jerry, Mr And Mrs Mahi, Mili.

