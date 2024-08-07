Janhvi Kapoor’s BF Shikhar Pahariya’s latest PIC in white has set her heart on fire; fan says ‘he’s got some resemblance to Fawad Khan’

Lovebirds Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya never fail to showcase their support and appreciation for each other, be it in public or on social media. Shikhar recently dropped a new picture in a white outfit, and the actress expressed how her heart was on fire. Fans also couldn’t stop gushing over Shikhar’s look, with one pointing out his resemblance to Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

Today, August 7, 2024, Shikhar Pahariya took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself in a dapper look. He was dressed in a white kurta and was seen folding his arms as he posed for the camera.

In the comments section, Janhvi Kapoor complimented her boyfriend’s look with multiple heart eyes and heart-on-fire emojis. Internet sensation and their friend Orry said, “Squeaky clean.” One fan stated, “He’s got some resemblance to Fawad Khan.”

More comments were appreciating Shikhar Pahariya. One user mentioned, “Itna handsome h janvi ka bf.” A comment read, “So handsome sir unreal way. spiritual soul,” and another called the picture “Wow.” Many others used fire and red heart emojis.

Janhvi and Shikhar attended the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in July together. They put their best fashion foot forward and dazzled at the events in their ethnic outfits. Many inside glimpses of the couple enjoying themselves had gone viral on the internet.

Just recently, Shikhar showed his supportive side for Janhvi when he praised her new song Dheere Dheere from her upcoming movie Devara: Part 1. He posted a clip of the romantic track of Janhvi and Jr NTR and said, “Wow wow wow,” accompanied by heart-eye emojis, and called it “Maaasss.” Shikhar was also spotted at the special screening of the actress’ recently released film Ulajh.

Talking about Ulajh, the thriller is currently running in cinemas. Janhvi Kapoor plays the character of Suhana Bhatia, a diplomat. Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Adil Hussain, Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, and Jitendra Joshi are also part of the cast. It is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sudhanshu Saria.

