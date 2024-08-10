Shah Rukh Khan 'knows how to bounce back,' says Aanand L Rai, revealing their equation hasn't changed since Zero flopped

Back in 2018, Aanand L Rai’s one of the most awaited and ambitious movies of all time Zero saw a drastic fate at the box office. The movie fronted by Shah Rukh Khan flopped but his equation with the filmmaker continued to flourish. Recently while talking to Showsha, the seasoned director straight up denied any negative bubble between the duo and said that a ‘big man’ like SRK would never do that.

Aanand said, “He is not all about just films, he is much more than that” while admitting that making Zero was one of the brilliant years of his life. Rai said so because he felt that the whole process was not just about filmmaking, but understanding life. According to the filmmaker, SRK taught everyone about life during the filming.

“If you ask me the takeaway, I learned how to be a fighter from him. He is a great fighter, a magician at that. He knows how to bounce back and create a path for himself. The equation hasn’t changed. A person like Shah Rukh Khan will never change equation based on hits and flops,” the 53-year-old added.

Zero revolved around the life of a vertically challenged man played by Shah Rukh Khan and released on Christmas 2018. Billed as one of the biggest movies of the year, the movie opened to a sea of negative reviews and a devastating box office collection. It also starred Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Abhay Deol, R. Madhavan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Sheeba Chaddha in key roles.

Anand L Rai is currently soaking in the early reviews of his latest Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba which started streaming on Netflix yesterday (August 9th). It stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, and Jimmy Shergill in key roles. For his next, Rai has collaborated with Dhanush for Tere Ishq Mein.

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, will be next seen in King. Pinkvilla recently exclusively revealed that Munjya star Abhay Verma has joined this Siddharth Anand directorial alongside the likes of Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. The script is ready for long and the makers are planning to take the movie on floors by November 2024.

