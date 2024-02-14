Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi-Anushla gush over brother Arjun Kapoor's menacing Singham Again look: 'This is INSANITY'

Rohit Shetty’s upcoming movie Singham Again is highly anticipated by fans. With the success of its previous parts, audiences are eagerly waiting for the new installment. The film stars Ajay Devgn along with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, and others. Recently, Rohit revealed that Arjun Kapoor will play the antagonist, and his look has received praise from many fans, including his sisters Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor’s sisters praise his look as a villain in the Rohit Shetty directorial Singham Again

Today, on February 14, Rohit Shetty announced that popular Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor will be the villain in his upcoming film Singham Again. Soon after his sister Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram story and heaped praise on his look. Sharing his look poster, she wrote, “THIS IS INSANITY. I can’t wait. What a look!!!!!!!!,” and added a string of fire and weary face emojis.

Khushi Kapoor also took to her Instagram story to praise her brother’s look as a villain and shared his poster and wrote, “Insane.”

Not only Janhvi and Khushi, but also his sister Anshula Kapoor commented on the post shared by Arjun Kapoor that featured his look as the villain of the Rohit Shetty directorial Singham Again. Lauding her brother, Anshula commented, “Yasssssss,” and added two fire emojis.

Arjun Kapoor captivates as 'Singham Ka Villain' in Rohit Shetty's next

Today, on February 14, the team behind Singham Again unveiled the character of their antagonist, Arjun Kapoor. Arjun took to his Instagram to reveal his first look, portraying a menacing presence in his negative role. The initial image shows him with blood on his face, sporting a sinister grin, followed by a powerful shot with Ranveer Singh, suggesting a confrontational dynamic between the two characters.

Sharing his enthusiasm about the situation, he wrote in the caption, “Singham ka villain! Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir’s cop universe! I promise you there will be mayhem #SinghamAgain.”

About Singham Again

Remarkably, Rohit Shetty's police-themed universe will expand significantly, generating even more excitement with its exceptional cast comprising Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others.

It's worth mentioning that today holds special significance as it marks a decade since the release of Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh's first film together, "Gunday." Now, the duo is teaming up once more to bring their chemistry back to the big screen, making this day even more memorable.

