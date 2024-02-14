Kareena Kapoor has an epic reaction to her ‘most favorite’ Arjun Kapoor’s look in Singham Again; PIC

Wednesday has begun on a powerful note for all the Bollywood buffs after Rohit Shetty revealed the face of the villain of Singham Again. Ever since it was announced that Singham Again will star Deepika Padukone as the first ever lady cop in his films, fans have been super excited to watch this one. Later Kareena Kapoor Khan made her way in this film and fans went crazy with her look. And today, after Rohit announced that Arjun Kapoor will be the villain, we are sure that fans cannot keep calm. Arjun’s look has been lauded by several fans and apart from them, Bebo too has shared her reaction.