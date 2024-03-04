Janhvi Kapoor poses with 'OG Mr and Mrs Mahi' MS Dhoni-Sakshi; drops 'special mems' ft. rumored beau Shikhar

After attending the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat, Janhvi Kapoor excitedly took to Instagram, giving us a peek into the grand celebration. The event was graced by numerous celebrities and notable personalities from around the world. Janhvi shared some captivating pictures that offer a glimpse into the star-studded affair. From candid moments to glamorous shots, her Instagram collection captured the essence of the joyous occasion. Dive into Janhvi's photo gallery for a closer look at the glitz and glamour that adorned Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding bash.

Janhvi Kapoor's Anant-Radhika pre-wedding photo dump

Jumping onto Instagram, Janhvi delightedly posted a bunch of photos. What stole the spotlight were the ones featuring MS Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi Dhoni. In another frame, her dad, Boney Kapoor, and sister, Khushi Kapoor, joined the scene. No prizes for guessing who made it to the gram with Janhvi—none other than her rumored beau, Shikhar Pahariya. Janhvi shared the pics with a caption, dubbing them "With the OG Mr & Mrs Mahi." Plus, she added, "Plus some special mems," hinting at cherished moments from the memorable event.

Take a look:

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wrapped up their three-day pre-wedding festivities with a spectacular event named Hastakhshar. The celebration drew in a massive crowd, including numerous Bollywood and Hollywood stars.

Advertisement

On the second day, the three Bollywood Khans, along with Pan-India sensation Ram Charan, stole the show with their lively performance on the RRR song Naacho Naacho (Naatu Naatu). The Khans added their flair to the performance by incorporating iconic poses from their films, making it a memorable and entertaining highlight of the celebration.

Janhvi Kapoor on the work front

Janhvi Kapoor gears up for an exciting lineup, starring alongside Jr NTR in the Telugu film Devara, where Saif Ali Khan takes on the antagonist role. The movie, delayed by eight months, is set for an October release. Alongside Telugu projects with Jr NTR and Ram Charan and a Tamil film with Suriya, Janhvi adds Hindi films to her roster, including Mr and Mrs Mahi and Ulajh. Additionally, she joins forces with Varun Dhawan in Karan Johar's Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor to share screen space with Suriya after working with Jr NTR and Ram Charan