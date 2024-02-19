Janhvi Kapoor to share screen space with Suriya after working with Jr NTR and Ram Charan

Janhvi Kapoor, who is one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood right now, is making waves with her upcoming Telugu debut in the film Devara alongside Jr NTR. Her success story takes another leap as she lands a key role in a Hindi film featuring Tamil star Suriya, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Proudly confirming this development, her father Boney Kapoor shared the news during a chat with the YouTube channel iDream Media. This marks a significant milestone in Jahnvi's career, showcasing her expanding presence across different film industries.

In the interview, Boney Kapoor stated, "My daughter has already completed shooting for a film with Jr NTR and is thoroughly enjoying her time on set. Soon, she will commence filming with Ram Charan as well. Watching a plethora of Telugu films has left her feeling blessed to collaborate with these talented actors. Shortly, she will also share the screen with Suriya. As my late wife, Sridevi, acted in multiple languages, I hope my daughter follows suit."

As for the upcoming project with Suriya, it's said to be a Hindi film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, where Jahnvi Kapoor is set to play the leading lady. The film centred around the Mahabharata character Karna, is expected to be an opulent production released in two parts.

Suriya, who relocated to Mumbai a few years ago, has been actively involved in Hindi cinema, with discussions revolving around his involvement in the Mahabharata-based project. Now, with the confirmation of Jahnvi Kapoor's participation, the film is anticipated to be a grand cinematic venture. Suriya is presently engaged in his ambitious project Kanguva and another venture with Sudha Kongara. The commencement of filming for Karna is slated towards the end of 2024, promising a captivating addition to the cinematic landscape.

Janhvi will be seen next in Devara with Jr NTR. Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist in the movie. It will be released in October this year after an eight-month delay was recently announced. Besides working on Telugu movies with Jr NTR and Ram Charan and a Tamil film with Suriya, Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in Hindi films titled Mr and Mrs Mahi and Ulajh.

