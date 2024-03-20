Javed Akhtar admits ‘Partnership in cement factory is easier’; reveals not fighting over money with Salim Khan

Javed Akhtar and Salim Javed are two of the biggest writers in the Bollywood industry. These two have together given us some remarkable and iconic films of the 1970s, like Sholay, Deewar, Don, and others. Their partnership was so successful that their names were never taken separately. They were always Salim-Javed for the world. But what led to the split of the talented duo is something that not many know. But in a recent interview, Javed opened up about it.

Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan drifted apart

Talking to Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story, Javed Akhtar revealed that writing partnerships are often difficult to sustain as they depend on a strong mental rapport. “Partnership in a cement factory is easier because you know what is the cost of making cement, the price in the market, and if you are decent people, you can have formal relations with your partner, and the business will continue. On the contrary, partnership in writing is another ball game. You don’t have a scale or a weighing machine where you can put a scene and decide its weight; it is only a matter of feeling,” added Javed.

Javed Akhtar further quipped that to develop a scene and reach the conclusion that this is the final thing and it is good, it needs a tremendous mental rapport. And as long as this rapport is there, two people can work together, and the moment it breaks, you cannot work together.

When prodded about how the rapport between them broke? Javed Akhtar replied that the two naturally drifted apart from each other when they became successful and more people entered their lives. Although he assured that there was never a fight or even a tussle over credit or money with Salim Khan.

Recalling the initial days, Javed Akhtar revealed that when they began, both of them were nobodies, and they only had each other. They would spend a lot of time together, sit by the sea, and talk about stories. “He would come to my room; I had one paying guest room; or I would go to his house, which was a small one. But when you become bigger and more successful, many more people enter your life.”

Javed Akhtar further added that the moment you achieve what you have been wanting or which was the main issue of your life, you reach a satisfactory position, and then all the other interests start emerging.

Explaining further, Javed said that you become a different person as you start meeting different kinds of people, and that is what happened to them. He revealed that they did not fight; there was no issue about money, but they just grew apart. “One realized that relationship is no longer there, that we now don’t sit together in the evening, we have our own set of friends. Gradually, that happened, and the rapport weakened, and it was reflecting on our work also,” he added.

