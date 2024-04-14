Arbaaz Khan-Sshura, Sohail visit Salman Khan’s home post firing incident; sisters Alvira-Arpita to arrive soon

The morning of April 14 was quite an unusual one for Salman Khan and his family, owing to scary gunshots fired outside their Galaxy Apartments. Mumbai’s Bandra Police have registered a case on unknown individuals and a probe into the matter is underway. Meanwhile, since morning, the actor’s close friends and well-wishers have been visiting him. After Baba Siddique and Rahul Kanal, Salman’s brother Sohail Khan, and Arbaaz Khan with his wife Sshura Khan visited him.

Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan with wife Sshura Khan visit Galaxy Apartments

On April 14, a while back, Sohail Khan was seen visiting his brother Salman Khan and his family at Mumbai’s Galaxy Apartments. In a video shared by the paps, the actor was captured in the camera lens as he entered the building premises. On the other hand, Salman’s brother Arbaaz Khan with his wife Sshura Khan also arrived to meet his family.

The actor was captured by the paparazzi as he drove his white Range Rover with Sshura sitting next to him in the front seat to the Mumbai Apartments. After crossing the gate, the two were seen getting down and entering the building.

Take a look:

Sisters, Alvira Agnihotri and Arpita Khan to visit Salman Khan soon

In addition to this, a report published in News 18 claims that other members of the Khan family haven’t been able to visit them due to strict security. The source revealed that Salman’s sisters and brothers-in-law will visit the family after 5:30 p.m. “Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Agnihotri, Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan Sharma, and a few others will be visiting them post 5:30 pm. The family is holding up well. As of now, no other celebrities or Salman’s contemporaries from the film industry has been spotted going inside Galaxy Apartment,” the source was quoted as saying.

The source also revealed that a while back, a team of Mumbai Crime officers visited Galaxy Apartment interrogated every family member and staff, and took the required information from them regarding the fire gun incident that took place earlier this morning. The source also expressed shock over the same, as the incident took place despite the presence of cops and police surveillance vans stationed outside the superstar’s home.

Following Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s direction, the security outside the superstar’s house was beefed up.

