Salman Khan's father Salim Khan calls those threatening actor ‘jaahil’; reveals Maha CM assured extra protection

After the Maharashtra CM visited Salman Khan's Bandra residence, Salim Khan revealed that his family had been assured of extra protection from him and that the assailants were 'jaahil'.

By Aditya Sagar
Updated on Apr 17, 2024  |  11:41 AM IST |  3.2K
Salim Khan calls out ‘jaahil’ people responsible for firing outside son Salman Khan's home (Instagram/beingsalmankhan)
Salim Khan calls out ‘jaahil’ people responsible for firing outside son Salman Khan's home (Instagram/beingsalmankhan)

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of weapons and firing.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently visited Salman Khan’s house after two gunmen opened fire outside the actor's Bandra residence. After the meeting, Salman’s father Salim Khan spoke to India Today and revealed the gist of their conversation and even called out the assailants.

What did Salim Khan say about the people who opened fire outside his house?

While addressing the incident, Salim was heard saying in Hindi, “What's there to talk about ye jaahil log jo kehte hain maar denge tab pata lagega na (These illiterate people say you'll learn your lesson when we'll kill you).” Salim Khan further shared that Salman will continue his work normally as advised by the authorities and he cannot speak much about the incident as it is sub judice.

He further revealed that the Maha CM has assured some extra protection. “We've been given extra police protection. They've (Mumbai Police) assured protection for us and our friends. If they've arrested two people today, that means they're on it”, added the veteran screenwriter.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Related Stories

IP address of post claiming responsibility for attack on Salman's house traced to Portugal
entertainment
IP address of post claiming responsibility for attack on Salman's house traced to Portugal
BREAKING: Shooters who open fired outside Salman’s house arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch
entertainment
BREAKING: Shooters who open fired outside Salman’s house arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch


What incident unfolded at Salman Khan’s Galaxy apartment?

Based on information obtained from the Mumbai Crime Branch, just before the shooting incident, the two suspects parked a motorcycle approximately 100 meters from Salman's residence at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. After noting the absence of people outside Khan's house, the assailants rode the bike to the location and fired their guns before promptly fleeing the scene.

Advertisement

Mumbai Police have filed a case against fled-gangster Anmol Bishnoi regarding the shooting incident outside Salman Khan's residence. Authorities stated that Anmol, who happens to be the brother of imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had posted about the shooting episode on Facebook and claimed responsibility for the incident.

Furthermore, two individuals were apprehended by the Kutch police and transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Following this, Mumbai's Killa Court remanded the pair to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch until April 25, relating to the shooting incident outside Salman Khan's residence in Bandra. Identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) from Bihar, the suspects underwent a medical examination before appearing in court.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Sikander.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's family issues FIRST statement over firing outside Bandra house; denies claims of being 'unaffected'

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Aditya Sagar

Aditya Sagar is an Entertainment Journalist who holds a true-blue Bollywood heart and has his ears tuned to the

...

Credits: India Today
Advertisement

Latest Articles