Salman Khan's father Salim Khan calls those threatening actor ‘jaahil’; reveals Maha CM assured extra protection

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of weapons and firing.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently visited Salman Khan’s house after two gunmen opened fire outside the actor's Bandra residence. After the meeting, Salman’s father Salim Khan spoke to India Today and revealed the gist of their conversation and even called out the assailants.

What did Salim Khan say about the people who opened fire outside his house?

While addressing the incident, Salim was heard saying in Hindi, “What's there to talk about ye jaahil log jo kehte hain maar denge tab pata lagega na (These illiterate people say you'll learn your lesson when we'll kill you).” Salim Khan further shared that Salman will continue his work normally as advised by the authorities and he cannot speak much about the incident as it is sub judice.

He further revealed that the Maha CM has assured some extra protection. “We've been given extra police protection. They've (Mumbai Police) assured protection for us and our friends. If they've arrested two people today, that means they're on it”, added the veteran screenwriter. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

What incident unfolded at Salman Khan’s Galaxy apartment?

Based on information obtained from the Mumbai Crime Branch, just before the shooting incident, the two suspects parked a motorcycle approximately 100 meters from Salman's residence at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. After noting the absence of people outside Khan's house, the assailants rode the bike to the location and fired their guns before promptly fleeing the scene.

Advertisement

Mumbai Police have filed a case against fled-gangster Anmol Bishnoi regarding the shooting incident outside Salman Khan's residence. Authorities stated that Anmol, who happens to be the brother of imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had posted about the shooting episode on Facebook and claimed responsibility for the incident.

Furthermore, two individuals were apprehended by the Kutch police and transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Following this, Mumbai's Killa Court remanded the pair to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch until April 25, relating to the shooting incident outside Salman Khan's residence in Bandra. Identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) from Bihar, the suspects underwent a medical examination before appearing in court.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Sikander.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's family issues FIRST statement over firing outside Bandra house; denies claims of being 'unaffected'