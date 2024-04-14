Salman Khan and family are ‘normal’ after firing incident; dad Salim Khan even went for morning walk: Report

Trigger warning: This article has mentions of firing and weapons.

Salman Khan is one of the most celebrated stars in Bollywood. The news of a shocking gun firing incident in the wee hours of April 14 left everyone stunned. The scary gunshots were not shocking for the superstar and his family but also for his fans and friends. On the other hand, a close friend of the actor gave insight into the well-being of the actor’s family and shared that they are all pretty normal even after the incident.

Salman Khan's friend reveals his family's reaction to the gun fire incident

A close friend of Salman Khan named Zafar Sareshwala who is a businessman talked to Zoom. In a video message, he revealed that the actor and his family are fine and that they are pretty much normal even after the incident. He went on to mention that when the firing incident happened around 5 a.m. Salman was present in the house with his family.

Zafar rushed to superstar’s home to inquire about his well-being. According to him, Salman’s father and legendary screenwriter Salim Khan was getting ready to go out for the morning walk and appeared completely normal and unaffected by the attack.

The actor’s close friend further recalled Salim Khan telling him, “Bas yehi jawaab hai humara. Innhone jo kiya hai, ye iss liye kiya hai, ki hum terrorize ho jayein, darr jayein. Aur woh aage bataye ki 'Dekha Salman Khan ke ghar pe goli chaliyi, bach gaya, tum Rs 50 lakh rakho'. Iska jawab yeh hai ki humein normal rehna hai (This is our answer. They’ve done this to terrorize and scare us so that they could boast, “see, we shot fire guns at Salman Khan’s house, we escaped and now you keep Rs. 50 lakh ready. The only answer to them is to normalize it) and everybody was normal. Salma Aunty was normal and Salman was at ease.”

He also mentioned coming down and taking a walk with Khan. He also shared that Mumbai Police Commissioner met them and told Salman’s father, “Salim saab this is the best reply. You’re there out walking. This is the best reply. You’ve basically finished their whole effort,” he shared further lauding Mumbai Police’s protection, revealing gunshots were fired at the gallery where the actor and his father usually come out.

According to Mumbai Police, two unidentified individuals fired multiple gunshots at the house of Salman Khan this morning around 5:00 a.m. It has been revealed that three gunshots were fired outside Galaxy Apartments and three shots in the air. Following the shocking incident, heavy police force was deployed outside the superstar’s residence.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde reacts to firing incident at Salman Khan's house

On the other hand, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde also addressed the alarming incident and called it an “unfortunate” incident. He also assured that the police are investigating the matter and that strict action will be taken against the ones involved in the matter.

The CM also added that the Mumbai Police Commissioner has been informed to evaluate the superstar and his entire family’s security and increase it. Furthermore, the Maharashtra CM who had talked to the actor over a telephone call right after the incident also revealed his conversation with the star.

He said, “I have spoken with Salman Khan too. I have told him that the Government is with him, and he need not worry. Nothing will happen that will cause him any harm. That’s why I have informed the police also that those who did this, immediate action will be taken against them.”

On the professional front, Salman Khan has announced his next AR Murugadoss titled, Sikandar.