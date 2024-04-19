Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth enjoy Sonu Nigam-Anu Malik’s concert at Farah Khan’s house-WATCH

Farah Khan never misses a chance to host her friends at her place. We have often seen many celebs turning up at her place and having a blast. Well, last night was no exception as it was a full house at her place, and it looked like a musical night.

The director shared a video featuring Sonu Nigam, Javed Akhtar, Anu Malik, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth and others enjoying a jamming session.

Farah Khan hosts a musical night

In the video that the director shared we can see Sonu Nigam and Anu Malik singing one of the most popular tracks, the title song, from Main Hoon Na featuring Shah Rukh Khan. Javed Akhtar sits between them with a smile on his face. As they performed, there were several spectators enjoying their impromptu session.

While the camera pans, we can see the newly engaged couple Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth sitting together, enjoying the song. Next to them is Huma Qureshi who is cheering for the performance and then we can see Rajkummar Rao along with his beautiful wife Patralekhaa. Sharing this video, Farah wrote, "Impromptu get togetherness is the Best!! Whn u plan a dinner for 4 but All ur friends turn up.. n some unexpected ones too."

Check out the post:

Farah Khan also shared a picture of Patralekhaa on her Instagram stories. In the picture she can be seen twinning with the wallpaper at the director’s house. Sharing this picture, she wrote, “When ur teinning with the wallpaper.”

Check it out:

Farah Khan recently announced that she recently created her own YouTube channel and mentioned it would be all about food, friends, and fun. She even posted the first recipe and it was the yummy Yakhni Pulao.

We have often seen Malaika Arora and others relish her home-cooked food on the sets and now with her YouTube channel, her fans will get an insight into her kitchen and her secret recipes.

