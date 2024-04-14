Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde calls Salman Khan after firing incident; Mumbai Police register case against ‘unknown person’

Trigger warning: This article has mentions of firing and weapons.

The morning of April 14 wasn’t a usual one for Salman Khan as the actor woke up to scary gunshots at his Bandra residence by some unknown gunmen. Where several CCTV footage have emerged of the incident, the culprits haven’t been identified yet. In the latest development, a case has been registered in Mumbai.

Maharashtra CM speaks to Salman Khan

New agency ANI took to Twitter and revealed that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Salman Khan over the telephone and also had discussions with the Mumbai Police Commissioner. He further suggested that the security of Salman Khan must be beefed up.

FIR registered in Galaxy Apartment firing incident

ANI in another tweet revealed Mumbai Police quoting, “Bandra Police of Mumbai is registering a case against an unknown person in the case of firing outside the house of actor Salman Khan. Police started searching for the accused, and formed several teams to catch the accused.”

For the unversed, Salman Khan was present at his residence when this unfortunate incident took place.

