Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde calls Salman Khan after firing incident; Mumbai Police register case against ‘unknown person’

Hours after unknown gunmen opened fire at Salman Khan's Mumbai residence, the Maharashtra CM spoke to the actor and instructed the authorities to beef up security.

By Aditya Sagar
Updated on Apr 14, 2024  |  12:24 PM IST |  1.6K
Maharashtra CM calls Salman Khan after firing incident; Details revealed (Instagram/beingsalmankhan)
Maharashtra CM calls Salman Khan after firing incident; Details revealed (Instagram/beingsalmankhan)

Trigger warning: This article has mentions of firing and weapons.

The morning of April 14 wasn’t a usual one for Salman Khan as the actor woke up to scary gunshots at his Bandra residence by some unknown gunmen. Where several CCTV footage have emerged of the incident, the culprits haven’t been identified yet. In the latest development, a case has been registered in Mumbai.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Maharashtra CM speaks to Salman Khan

New agency ANI took to Twitter and revealed that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Salman Khan over the telephone and also had discussions with the Mumbai Police Commissioner. He further suggested that the security of Salman Khan must be beefed up.

Related Stories

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s Nyrraa Banerji to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3? DEETS
tv
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s Nyrraa Banerji to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 3? DEETS
Did you know Sohail stands up when bhaijaan Salman Khan enters the room? Here’s why
entertainment
Did you know Sohail stands up when bhaijaan Salman Khan enters the room? Here’s why


FIR registered in Galaxy Apartment firing incident

ANI in another tweet revealed Mumbai Police quoting, “Bandra Police of Mumbai is registering a case against an unknown person in the case of firing outside the house of actor Salman Khan. Police started searching for the accused, and formed several teams to catch the accused.”


For the unversed, Salman Khan was present at his residence when this unfortunate incident took place.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's fans express concern after firing incident at his home; request Mumbai Police, government to beef up security

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Aditya Sagar

Aditya Sagar is an Entertainment Journalist who holds a true-blue Bollywood heart and has his ears tuned to the

...

Credits: ANI
Advertisement

Latest Articles