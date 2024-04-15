Salman Khan to resume work after firing incident; asks industry friends to not visit his house

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of firing and weapons.

The scary firing incident outside Salman Khan’s residence, Galaxy Apartments, in Bandra came as a shock. The alarming incident took place in the wee hours of Sunday morning, following which; several close friends of the actor including Baba Siddique, Rahul Kanal, and Raj Thackeray among others visited his place. In the latest update, it has been revealed that Salman doesn’t want to pay much attention to the incident and has asked his team members to not cancel any plans and continue as per his schedule.

Salman Khan to continue with his professional commitments as per the plan

A recent report published in India Today claims that Salman Khan wants to continue with his professional commitments as per the planned schedule without making any changes. The actor is not shooting for any film as of now, however, he does have a few endorsements and ad campaigns in the upcoming days. According to a source mentioned in the report, the Tiger 3 actor doesn’t want to pay much attention to the incident as opposed to what shooters want him to. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

“Salman is very much focused on going about his work as planned earlier. He doesn’t want to give attention to those behind this firing incident because he feels that is exactly what they want. Instead, he has asked friends and actors from the industry not to worry. Further, he also asked them not to make any visits to Galaxy Apartments as it is getting inconvenient for other members of the society as well,” source said.

Advertisement

In the wake of firing incident, Salman’s brothers Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan with his wife Sshura Khan, sister Arpita Khan with husband Aayush Sharma and nephew Arhaan Khan among others also visited the family.

On April 14, two men on a motorcycle fired four rounds outside Salman's house in Bandra at 5:00 a.m. A few hours back, a PTI report revealed that according to an official source in the Delhi Police, one of the two suspects is believed to be a criminal from Gurugram. He is wanted for several killings and robberies in Haryana, and is also a suspect in the murder of Sachin Munjal, who was a businessman.

In March, Gangster Rohit Godara, who is currently living abroad, claimed responsibility for Munjal's murder in a social media post. He is said to be closely associated with gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol, and Goldy Brar.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s dad Salim Khan breaks silence on firing incident outside Bandra home; says ‘no need to worry’