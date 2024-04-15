Salman Khan’s family issues FIRST statement over firing outside Bandra house; denies claims of being 'unaffected'

Trigger warning: This article has mentions of firing and weapons.

In the late hours of April 15, Salman Khan was seen making his out of his house for the first time after what unfolded on Sunday morning. In a big shocker to the entire country, two unknown gunmen opened fire outside Salman's Bandra residence and their bullet even clinched a wall of Khan's house. Addressing the same fiasco, Salman Khan's family has now issued their first statement.

Arbaan Khan releases statement on behalf of the Salim Khan family

The long note read, "The recent incident of firing by two unidentified person on a motorcycle at Galaxy apartment the residence of the Salim Khan family is very disturbing and unnerving. Our family has been taken aback by this shocking incident that took place. Unfortunately, some people claiming to be close to our family and pretending to be the spokesperson have been making loose statements to the media saying it's all a publicity stunt and the family remains unaffected which is not true and these views should not be taken seriously."

The note further clarified, "No member of the Salim Khan family has made any statement regarding this incident to the media. At this time the family is helping and cooperating with the police in the investigation of this untoward incident. We have faith in the Mumbai police and we have been assured they will do everything in their capacity to protect and secure our family. Thank you everyone for your love and support."

Reportedly, two suspects have already been nabbed in the case.

