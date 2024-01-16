Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan’s cigar to high-octane highway chase; VFX breakdown VIDEO reveals how scenes were shot

The action thriller Jawan made a significant impact last year, establishing itself as a blockbuster with widespread critical acclaim and huge box office collections. Shah Rukh Khan took on a dual role, captivating audiences with his performance in high-octane action sequences, skillfully enhanced by special effects. The recently released VFX breakdown video reveals the intricacies of shooting scenes such as the exhilarating highway chase and the intense fight sequence featuring Vikram Rathore holding a cigar in his mouth.

On January 15, the creators of the 2023 film Jawan unveiled a showreel, providing viewers with a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the application of visual effects during the movie's production.

The 3-minutes and 22-seconds video offers insights into the creation of pivotal scenes, such as the metro train sequence at the film's outset. The showreel reveals that the cottage home of Shah Rukh Khan’s Vikram Rathore and Deepika Padukone’s Aishwarya was constructed using VFX. Additionally, many vehicles were added through CGI, and various locations were enhanced through special effects.

The video discloses that during the pre-interval block, when Shah Rukh is portraying Vikram Rathore holding a cigar in his mouth, the cigar was created using CGI. SRK also actively performed numerous stunts, including the one where he jumps onto the truck in the heist sequence, achieved with the assistance of a harness. The video showcases Vikram’s bike sequence on the highway as well.

In a tweet sharing the video, the official X (Twitter) handle of Red Chillies VFX expressed, “Jawan Showreel aapka hua. The culmination of more than a year’s hard work by our team on one of our most aspirational projects, #Jawan, is finally out on our Youtube channel. Your overwhelming love and appreciation for the film mean the world to us. Here’s hoping the VFX breakdown brings you as much joy as it brought us to create.”

More about Shah Rukh Khan’s film Jawan

In the movie, Shah Rukh Khan shared the screen with actress Nayanthara for the first time. The antagonist role was portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi, with a supporting cast that included Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, and others. Notably, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt made special appearances in the film. Directed by Atlee, Jawan hit theaters on September 7, 2023.

