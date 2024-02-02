Jaya Bachchan says housewives are 'taken for granted'; Shweta Bachchan defines mother's role as 'thankless job'

The much-anticipated Season 2 of What The Hell Navya has commenced, bringing forth an engaging and thought-provoking discussion among three generations of influential women: Navya Naveli Nanda, Jaya Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. In the conversation, the ladies explored the often-underappreciated role of a full-time mother. They delved into the challenges faced by housewives, emphasizing that despite having one of the most demanding jobs, they are frequently taken for granted and lack the acknowledgment and respect they deserve.

Shweta Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Navya Naveli Nanda highlight the undervalued role of housewives

In the debut episode of What The Hell Navya Season 2, Navya Naveli Nanda engaged in a compelling conversation with her mother, Shweta Bachchan, and her grandmother, Jaya Bachchan, unraveling the often-underappreciated role of a full-time mom.

Navya initiated the discussion by questioning whether society perceives being a full-time mom as a legitimate and respected occupation. Shweta expressed that it is not given the respect it deserves; rather, it is considered something one is expected to do. Jaya ji added that being a full-time mom is often taken for granted.

Shweta further emphasized the integral nature of the job, stating that if you stop fulfilling the responsibilities of a homemaker, everything in the household may go helter-skelter. Despite undertaking various roles like HR, marketing, finance, day-to-day management, and essentially running a mini business while shaping minds, being a homemaker is not typically acknowledged as an occupation on forms, and people may feel embarrassed about it.

Advertisement

In a playful exchange, Shweta cited Navya as an example, prompting the 26-year-old entrepreneur to respond, "What do you mean? I am grateful for everything." However, Shweta pointed out that while she may be grateful in her head, the acknowledgment and expression of gratitude are often limited, perhaps only happening once on Mother's Day when a picture is shared on Instagram.

About What The Hell Navya Season 2

What The Hell Navya has transitioned from its podcast origins to a much-awaited second season in video format. The debut episode featured Navya Naveli Nanda, Jaya Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan Nanda engaging in a discussion covering women at work, the role of being a mother, beauty standards, and other insightful topics. As the season progresses, viewers can anticipate diverse discussions on love, wellness, and perspectives on men. The season premiere on February 1st marked the beginning of weekly streams.

ALSO READ: Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda discuss women making decisions at work and home