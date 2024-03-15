Jigra director Vasan Bala wishes ‘superstar’ Alia Bhatt on her birthday, co-star Vedang Raina is all hearts

Alia Bhatt’s calibre was doubted when she entered the film industry with her debut film Student Of The Year. 12 years later, here she is, named among the most talented actors of Hindi cinema with several accolades in her kitty including a National Film Award. Nearly 3 decades ago, on March 15, the star was born to Indian film director Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan. As she turns a year old, director Vasan Bala wishes her on her birthday.

Jigra director Vasan Bala wishes Alia Bhatt on her birthday

One of India's highest-paid actresses, a Hollywood debutant, mother, and entrepreneur, Alia Bhatt seems to have achieved all that a 31-year-old can think of. Today, March 15, is a special day for her as it marks her birthday. To make it extra special, filmmaker Vasan Bala took to Instagram and extended his warm wishes to her.

The director shared a picture of the actress from their upcoming film Jigra. It shows the actress facing the setting sun with a backpack on. Calling her a superstar, Bala penned, “Happy Birthday Superstar!” Actor Vedang Raina, who will be sharing the screen with Alia in Jigra was all hearts on the post.

Take a look:

Hours ago, when the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star was spotted in the city, the paparazzi wished her an advanced Happy Birthday. She was quick to acknowledge their wishes and responded with a ‘Thank you.’ When someone asked about the well-being of her daughter Raha Kapoor saying ‘Raha kaisi hai?’, the actress replied, ‘Boht achi hai.’

Advertisement

Take a look:

Alia Bhatt’s work front

The past two years have been one of the most successful ones for Alia Bhatt. Back in 2022, she starred in films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Darlings, and Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, all of which were blockbuster hits. Next year, she was seen in the romantic comedy family drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh which also broke several box office records. After her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone in 2023, she is all set to release her first film of 2024, Jigra. She is also co-producing the film which is expected to hit theatres in September 2024.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt’s RRKPK saree to milk cake: 6 times birthday girl became trendsetter on social media