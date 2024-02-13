Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham's young Poo, Malvika Raaj shares her first Valentine's Day plans post wedding

Malvika Raaj who played Kareena Kapoor Khan's character Poo's younger version in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is excited to celebrate her first Valentine's Day post her wedding with Pranav Bagga. The actress got married to her longtime boyfriend in November of last year and has now shared her V-Day plans.

Malvika Raaj's first Valentine's Day plans post wedding

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Malvika Raaj talked about her first Valentine's Day plans with her husband Pranav Bagga, and said that they are planning a short trip. “He should plan something special for me. But jokes apart, yes, we have planned to go on a short trip. We want to go to a national park and go on a safari as we have never done that ever before in India. We have gone to the one in South Africa and Kenya, but there are such good ones in India as well. There’s Ranthambore, Jim Corbett, and many more. We will definitely get some nice sightings of animals. We both are nature lovers and have been wanting to do this for a while now,” she said.

Malvika said that she and her husband are hardcore romantics and have been celebrating Valentine's Day for so many years. However, she added that this time it's special because they are husband and wife now and not boyfriend and girlfriend anymore.

Malvika added that even though she believes in celebrating love every day, she's a bit cheesy when it comes to Valentine's Day. “I don’t believe in celebrating your love just one day; it should be celebrated every day. But, since there is a dedicated day only for that particular reason, then we are quite cheesy that way,” she said.

Talking about her Valentine's Day gift to her husband, Malvika said that she's planning the whole trip and gifting it to him as an experience.

Malvika Raaj on her bond with Pranav Bagga

Earlier in a conversation with TOI, Malvika said that she and Pranav are spiritually connected. She said that they complete each other’s sentences and it usually never happens in the first stage of dating. "But it happened to us. Pranav and I are spiritually connected. We felt like we had known each other all our lives. That kept us close, and the bond is still there." she mentioned.

Well, we only wish love and happiness to Malvika and Pranav.

