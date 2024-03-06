Kabir Khan recalls signing Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif for Ek Tha Tiger post breakup; 'It wasn't comfortable'

Back in 2012 when Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif came together for Kabir Khan's Ek Tha Tiger, the film took a bumper opening. The response to the film was historic and one of the primary reasons was the superhit jodi of Salman-Katrina. Now 12 years later, Ek Tha Tiger has expanded to a full-fledged YRF Spy Universe in which three films from the Tiger franchise have been released. Kabir Khan, who directed Ek Tha Tiger has opened up about how casting the actors was tricky because they had just broken up at that time.

Kabir Khan on Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's discomfort with each other during Ek Tha Tiger

In the promo of casting director Mukesh Chhabra's upcoming podcast with Kabir Khan for Mashable India, the filmmaker talks about the time when he approached Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif for Ek Tha Tiger.

"Katrina had already been signed. She was Zoya. And then we went to Salman. This was the stage when they had broken up. It wasn't like comfortable," he said.

How Ek Tha Tiger expanded to the Tiger franchise and YRF Spy Universe

After Ek Tha Tiger became one of the top grossers of 2012, the production house YRF came with a sequel titled Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film with Salman and Katrina in the lead proved to be one of the biggest hits of their career. The movie did a lifetime business of Rs 339 crore in India. Soon after that, in 2019, YRF came up with another spy film War starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor in the lead which again proved to be one of the top-grossers of the year.

Advertisement

It was in 2023 when it all came together as YRF Spy Universe with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham's Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand directorial had a cameo from Salman's Tiger. Even SRK's Pathaan made a guest appearance in Tiger 3 and the post-credit scene of the film showed Hrithik Roshan's Kabir's official entry in the universe. Now, War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani is gearing up to take the narrative of the cinematic universe ahead. The film will be released on August 14, 2025.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif credits Salman Khan for encouraging her to join Kabir Khan's New York: 'I was angsty in my heart'