Kajol gets nostalgic as her and Shah Rukh Khan's My Name Is Khan completes 14 years; Karan Johar joins

My Name Is Khan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol directed by Karan Johar is a special film for millions of cinema lovers. Released in 2011, the film talked about humanity and kindness and left an impression on our hearts that few films have. It's hard to believe but it's been 14 years since the film released. Yes, it's been 14 years since our hearts first danced on Tere Naina and we first swooned over Rizvan and Mandira's love. To mark the occasion, Kajol and Karan took to Instagram and shared nostalgia with fans.

Kajol & Karan Johar celebrate 14 years of My Name Is Khan

Kajol took to Instagram and posted a beautiful still of her and Shah Rukh Khan from My Name Is Khan. Captioning the pic, she wrote a beautiful note which read as saying, "Reflecting on the journey of Rizwan and Mandira, and the countless lives they've touched.. Celebrating the enduring power of love and unity..❤️ #14yearsofmynameiskhan"

The fans of the actress and the film flooded the comments section with love filled responses. "Be right back🏃‍♀️need to re-watch this movie !!!!!" wrote an Instagram user with username @faria_rahaman2012. Another user with username @priscilla_vb7 wrote, "We need you back it’s been too long 🥲❤️❤️"

Karan Johar also shared a post by Dharma Productions's official Instagram channel which read as saying, "One man and his journey for love & family, leaving a trail of inspiration & courage! Celebrating #14YearsOfMyNameIsKhan!🎬"

Advertisement

About My Name Is Khan

My Name Is Khan is a social drama about an autistic Muslim who sets out on a journey to meet the President of the United States when his Hindu wife suffers discrimination in the US post-9/11 attacks.

Upon release, the film received a good response from the audience as well as critics and collected 73 cr approx at the box office.

Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol on the work front

Shah Rukh Khan had a terrific 2023 as his Pathaan & Jawan proved to be historic blockbusters. His last release of the year Dunki was also among the highest grossers of the year. He will be next seen in YRF's Tiger vs Pathaan.

Advertisement

Kajol was appreciated for her performance in Netflix's Lust Stories 2 and Disney Plus Hotstar's The Trial. She will be next seen in films like Sarzameen & Do Patti.